Amazon has rolled out the Prime Day deals for this year’s edition of the annual shopping event, which includes Prime Day iPhone deals, Prime Day iPad deals, and Prime Day MacBook deals. However, if you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to buy Apple’s wearable devices at a discount, fret not because there’s a variety of Prime Day Apple Watch deals that are available, including this offer for the 42mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 3 that applies a $30 discount to its original price of $229, making the smartwatch more affordable at just $199.

The Apple Watch Series 3 features a Retina display that’s bright and colorful, for a clear look at whatever’s on the screen, and the trademark Digital Crown that you will rotate to navigate the smartwatch’s menus. It’s powered by a dual-core S3 processor that enables smooth and fast performance as you switch between your apps.

If you want a fitness-focused wearable device, the Apple Watch Series 3 fits the bill. The wearable device lets you track metrics such as steps taken and distance walked, and it’s equipped with an optical heart sensor for monitoring your heart rate. The WatchOS 7 update also added a sleep tracker to the Apple Watch Series 3, while the Fitness app lets you keep an eye on your daily goals.

When comparing the more recent Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3, both smartwatches promise up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, with the Apple Watch Series 3 offering all the basic functions that you’d expect from a wearable device at a lower price. Years after its release, the Apple Watch Series 3 remains a viable option, especially for first-time Apple Watch owners.

If you want to own a wearable device by Apple but at the cheapest price possible, then you shouldn’t pass this chance to purchase the Apple Watch Series 3 with a Prime Day discount. Amazon is offering the 42mm GPS version of the smartwatch for only $199, after a $30 discount to its original price of $229. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can if you don’t want to be left out of this amazing deal.

