  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We can’t believe how cheap the Apple Watch 3 is for Amazon Prime Day

By

Amazon has rolled out the Prime Day deals for this year’s edition of the annual shopping event, which includes Prime Day iPhone deals, Prime Day iPad deals, and Prime Day MacBook deals. However, if you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to buy Apple’s wearable devices at a discount, fret not because there’s a variety of Prime Day Apple Watch deals that are available, including this offer for the 42mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 3 that applies a $30 discount to its original price of $229, making the smartwatch more affordable at just $199.

The Apple Watch Series 3 features a Retina display that’s bright and colorful, for a clear look at whatever’s on the screen, and the trademark Digital Crown that you will rotate to navigate the smartwatch’s menus. It’s powered by a dual-core S3 processor that enables smooth and fast performance as you switch between your apps.

If you want a fitness-focused wearable device, the Apple Watch Series 3 fits the bill. The wearable device lets you track metrics such as steps taken and distance walked, and it’s equipped with an optical heart sensor for monitoring your heart rate. The WatchOS 7 update also added a sleep tracker to the Apple Watch Series 3, while the Fitness app lets you keep an eye on your daily goals.

When comparing the more recent Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3, both smartwatches promise up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, with the Apple Watch Series 3 offering all the basic functions that you’d expect from a wearable device at a lower price. Years after its release, the Apple Watch Series 3 remains a viable option, especially for first-time Apple Watch owners.

If you want to own a wearable device by Apple but at the cheapest price possible, then you shouldn’t pass this chance to purchase the Apple Watch Series 3 with a Prime Day discount. Amazon is offering the 42mm GPS version of the smartwatch for only $199, after a $30 discount to its original price of $229. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can if you don’t want to be left out of this amazing deal.

More Prime Day smartwatch deals

Looking for a different model? You’re in luck — there are plenty of other Prime Day smartwatch deals happening right now. We’ve rounded up some of the best below.

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$149 $180
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3

$200 $230
With built-in GPS, leave your phone at home and get active with the Versa 3. It has 6 + days battery life, so you'll never run out of juice, and fully charges in just 12 minutes.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S, White/Rose Gold

$190 $350
This is the perfect watch for keeping track of your runs and workouts. It features GPS tracking, music, energy monitoring, and more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium (45mm, Bluetooth)

$300 $600
Rock the first-ever titanium Galaxy watch, with fitness tracking and watch features combined. It's got Wi-Fi, a cool rotating bezel, and decent battery life, too.
Buy at Samsung

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park.
Buy at Fossil
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for 2021

dell g3 15 g7 gaming laptop deals summer sale 2020 review fortnite 3065 768x768

Best Prime Day laptop deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Laptop Deals

Dell is practically giving away this 144Hz monitor for Prime Day

Dell S2421HGF 24-Inch Gaming Monitor

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Chromebook Deals

Bose 700 headphones are crazy cheap for Prime Day 2021

Bose 700 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones

You won’t believe how cheap the Kindle Paperwhite is for Prime Day

Guy in van with Kindle Paperwhite

Save $780 on the Microsoft Surface Duo foldable smartphone … because Prime Day

surface neo vs duo surfaceduo 7

Beats Solo 3 headphones down to lowest price ever — because Prime Day

beats solo3 review headphones solo 3 6

This incredible Powerbeats Pro Prime Day deal could be a mistake

beats powerbeats pro colors 1

Amazon is practically giving away the Fitbit Versa 3 for Prime Day

Fitbit Versa 3 workout view

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at lowest-ever price for Prime Day

Sony WH-1000XM4