Apple Watch Series 3 Prime Day deal drops the price to $149

Jesse Hollington
By
A closeup of a person's wrist wearing an Apple watch series 3.

This year’s Prime Day deals are nearly over, but there’s an Apple Watch Series 3 Prime Day deal that’s worth considering if you’re looking for a really affordable fitness tracker. Walmart is offering the budget-friendly Apple Watch Series 3 for only $149 — that’s $50 off the regular price.

Even though it’s an older model, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a solid option if you’re just looking for a fitness tracker on a budget. That’s especially true if you want to work out with Apple Fitness+ as it’s the only fitness tracker that works with that service. It also supports Apple’s Time to Walk workouts, which offer narrated stories to keep you company and encourage you to get out for regular walks. You also get the same 18-hour battery life and water resistance as any of Apple’s newest watch models, so it’s great for swimming workouts, too.

It’s not just about fitness, though. The Apple Watch Series 3 supports heart-rate monitoring with alerts that can let you know if your heart rate is abnormally high or low, and even provide irregular heart rhythm notifications to alert you to possible atrial fibrillation (Afib). Of course it can also tell you the time, deliver notifications from your iPhone, and even be used to place calls when your iPhone isn’t handy, including emergency SOS calls if you’re in distress.

Although you can find much better Apple Watch Prime Day deals if you’re willing to spend a bit more, the Apple Watch Series 3 could be worth considering if you’re looking for a basic health and fitness smartwatch at a price that won’t break the bank.

