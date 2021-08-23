Walmart is practically giving away this Apple Watch today

If you’re the type of shopper who always has an eye out for Apple deals, that means that you wouldn’t settle for anything less than Apple Watch deals if you’re on the lookout for smartwatch deals. If Apple’s wearable device has been beyond your budget, this might be your chance to get it on your wrist as Walmart is selling the 38mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $169, after a $30 discount to its original price of $199.

The Apple Watch Series 3 was originally released in 2017, but four years later, it remains a capable smartwatch that nails all the basic functions. It can measure your workouts, track your daily progress, monitor your heart rate, and sync your favorite playlists, among many other capabilities. All of these combine for a wearable device that’s perfect for students as they go back to school, and for professionals who want a budget fitness tracker.

When comparing the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3, the Apple Watch SE pulls ahead because of its newer features, as it was launched in 2020. However, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still in the conversation because it’s much cheaper, and it will still be compatible with the upcoming watchOS 8. The update to the operating system will introduce Portrait watch faces, a new Photos app, and a more feature-packed Messages app, among other additions.

Owning an Apple Watch no longer requires a hefty investment, as there are deals like Walmart’s $30 discount for the 38mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 3, bringing the wearable device’s price down to $169 from its original price of $199. Stocks of the smartwatch may go quickly though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you shouldn’t wait until other shoppers have beaten you to the punch. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

More Apple Watch deals

You can get the Apple Watch Series 3 for very cheap with Walmart’s offer, but if you prefer another model, you’ll find discounts for them if you know where to look. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best Apple Watch deals that you can shop right now — not just from Walmart, but also from other retailers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations