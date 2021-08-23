  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart is practically giving away this Apple Watch today

By

If you’re the type of shopper who always has an eye out for Apple deals, that means that you wouldn’t settle for anything less than Apple Watch deals if you’re on the lookout for smartwatch deals. If Apple’s wearable device has been beyond your budget, this might be your chance to get it on your wrist as Walmart is selling the 38mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $169, after a $30 discount to its original price of $199.

The Apple Watch Series 3 was originally released in 2017, but four years later, it remains a capable smartwatch that nails all the basic functions. It can measure your workouts, track your daily progress, monitor your heart rate, and sync your favorite playlists, among many other capabilities. All of these combine for a wearable device that’s perfect for students as they go back to school, and for professionals who want a budget fitness tracker.

When comparing the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3, the Apple Watch SE pulls ahead because of its newer features, as it was launched in 2020. However, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still in the conversation because it’s much cheaper, and it will still be compatible with the upcoming watchOS 8. The update to the operating system will introduce Portrait watch faces, a new Photos app, and a more feature-packed Messages app, among other additions.

Owning an Apple Watch no longer requires a hefty investment, as there are deals like Walmart’s $30 discount for the 38mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 3, bringing the wearable device’s price down to $169 from its original price of $199. Stocks of the smartwatch may go quickly though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you shouldn’t wait until other shoppers have beaten you to the punch. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

More Apple Watch deals

You can get the Apple Watch Series 3 for very cheap with Walmart’s offer, but if you prefer another model, you’ll find discounts for them if you know where to look. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best Apple Watch deals that you can shop right now — not just from Walmart, but also from other retailers.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$407 $429
Even with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6, the Series 5 is a solid purchase. Pick it up for less and enjoy features like heart-rate monitoring and workout tracking.
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm)(Refurbished)

$180 $515
Series 4 has a larger screen and louder speaker. Lightweight aluminum case included.
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm)

$249 $279
Featuring a wide array of convenient features, the Apple Watch SE is an excellent budget-friendly option for power users looking for an upgraded way of life and access to the world on their wrist.
Buy at Amazon
Renewed

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) (Renewed)

$260 $300
With GPS and cellular you can make calls, send texts, get directions, and much more all from your wrist. Professionally cleaned, inspected, and tested.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) - 42mm

$199 $229
The Series 3 is the Apple Watch to buy if you're looking for a budget option and don't need the most bleeding-edge (and most expensive) model -- and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for it.
Buy at Amazon

6-pack Screen Protector for Apple Watch 38mm

$9 $10
This six-pack of screen protectors works for Series 1, 2, and 3. Each protector has 99.9% high-definition transparency and high sensitivity.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Xbox at Gamescom 2021 stream: How to watch and what to expect

xbox gamescom 2021 how to watch halo infinite online match

Stardew Valley is getting a competitive farming tournament

A player fishes in their local pond.

The best budget monitors for 2021

Dell S2418H

Razer mice could give hackers wide-open local access to your Windows PC

Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse

The best curved monitors for 2021

A person using the Samsung CF791 monitor.

This 70-inch 4K TV is an absolute steal at Walmart today

hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720

A high-end Mac Mini with the M1X chip could be just months away

Leaked image of the upcoming M1X Mac Mini.

We can’t believe how cheap this Garmin smartwatch is today

garmin forerunner 235 vivoactive 3 venu smartwatches amazon best buy deals review 15066 2 768x768

Overwatch 2: Everything we know about the release date, new heroes, and more

A team of Overwatch characters advance up a street in Overwatch 2.

Best cheap air fryer deals for August 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales for August 2021

best apple watch deals

Best cheap vacuum cleaner deals for August 2021

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

Ring Always Home Cam: Everything you need to know about the flying indoor camera

Ring Always Home Cam