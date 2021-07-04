If you didn’t already know, smartwatches are like fitness trackers on steroids. Not only can they track your health and fitness stats, and sometimes heart rate, but they can also receive notifications and call alerts on your wrist. It just so happens a lot of smartwatches are going on sale as part of the 4th of July sales extravaganza — many retailers are taking part.

For example, Walmart is offering a crazy discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS (38mm), which drops the price to $160 plus free two-day delivery or same-day pickup, in the Walmart 4th of July sale. Both the all-white and black models are on sale, so you can choose your favorite style.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a “joy to use” according to Andy Boxall, who played around with it for our Apple Watch Series 3 review. He also concluded that review by saying the Apple Watch was one of the best smartwatches you could buy at the time, thanks to strong performance and sensible software enhancements over the previous generations.

The Series 3 is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 compatible, and syncs seamlessly with iOS devices like the iPhone. Fitness tracking is out of this world. The casing is aluminum, which is both durable and looks great. It’s also swim-proof so you can wear it in the pool or the shower, just don’t get soap on it! The upgraded dual-core processor — over the original Apple Watch — offers better performance and a faster experience overall.

Walmart is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm, with the sport band and aluminum case, for $30 off of $200. That brings the price to $170 plus free two-day delivery or same-day pickup. Even though it’s an older model that’s an incredible deal and it’s still one of the best smartwatches on the market! If you’re interested then act soon, because this is a 4th of July promotion, and we’re not sure how long it will last after the holiday is over.

More smartwatch deals available now

Want something besides the Apple Watch, or just want a different generation? There are a bunch of fantastic smartwatch deals available right now, and 4th of July Apple Watch deals, and we’ve scooped up all of the best ones. Check them out below!

