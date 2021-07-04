  1. Deals
Walmart is practically giving away this Apple Watch in the 4th of July sales

If you didn’t already know, smartwatches are like fitness trackers on steroids. Not only can they track your health and fitness stats, and sometimes heart rate, but they can also receive notifications and call alerts on your wrist. It just so happens a lot of smartwatches are going on sale as part of the 4th of July sales extravaganza — many retailers are taking part.

For example, Walmart is offering a crazy discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS (38mm), which drops the price to $160 plus free two-day delivery or same-day pickup, in the Walmart 4th of July sale. Both the all-white and black models are on sale, so you can choose your favorite style.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a “joy to use” according to Andy Boxall, who played around with it for our Apple Watch Series 3 review. He also concluded that review by saying the Apple Watch was one of the best smartwatches you could buy at the time, thanks to strong performance and sensible software enhancements over the previous generations.

The Series 3 is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 compatible, and syncs seamlessly with iOS devices like the iPhone. Fitness tracking is out of this world. The casing is aluminum, which is both durable and looks great. It’s also swim-proof so you can wear it in the pool or the shower, just don’t get soap on it! The upgraded dual-core processor — over the original Apple Watch — offers better performance and a faster experience overall.

Walmart is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm, with the sport band and aluminum case, for $30 off of $200. That brings the price to $170 plus free two-day delivery or same-day pickup. Even though it’s an older model that’s an incredible deal and it’s still one of the best smartwatches on the market! If you’re interested then act soon, because this is a 4th of July promotion, and we’re not sure how long it will last after the holiday is over.

More smartwatch deals available now

Want something besides the Apple Watch, or just want a different generation? There are a bunch of fantastic smartwatch deals available right now, and 4th of July Apple Watch deals, and we’ve scooped up all of the best ones. Check them out below!

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$179 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park.
Buy at Fossil

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)

$260 $295
For a sleek and stylish smartwatch that comes with all the functionality and none of the bulk, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the perfect option for the stylish intellectual with a passion for fashion.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, Bluetooth)

$300 $400
Trade in and get one of the best smartwatches in Samsung's catalog, to manage your life from your wrist, with heart health monitoring, advanced run coaching and auto workout tracking to keep you fit.
Buy at Samsung

Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$270 $500
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more.
Buy at Amazon
