Here are the best Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa deals for Black Friday

When it comes to finding a smartwatch, the Apple Watch probably comes first to mind. While you won’t be seeing any deals for the newly released Apple Watch Series 4, the Apple Watch Series 3 will be discounted by many retailers for Black Friday. Apple products are the most sought-after products but are not normally discounted, however the leaked Black Friday preview ads show what discounts retailers will have for the Apple Watch Series 3 and other smartwatches, such as the Fitbit Versa, this holiday season. If this is the year you decide to pick up your first smartwatch, or if you’re upgrading from your old one, we listed the best deals for smartwatches below.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is $279 from Apple

Fitbit Versa is normally priced at $200 from Fitbit.

Retailers

Target

The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and cellular will be discounted to $300, which will save you $80. The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS will be on sale for only $200, also saving you $80 from its normal price.

The Fitbit Versa will be discounted to just $149.

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 3 is not on the Black Friday ad preview but we will update with any new deals when it is fully released.

From November 21 to 23, you can get the Fitbit Versa for the marked-down price of only $149, while supplies last.

Macy’s

Macy’s pricing is vague, it lists the Apple Watch Series 3 to be discounted to between $199 and $329, according to the retailer’s Black Friday ad preview.

Best Buy

While Best Buy has similar prices for the Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa, it offers a broader range of options for smartwatches. According to the Best Buy Black Friday ad, the Apple Watch Series 3 will be on sale starting at $229, saving you $50 on the smartwatch.

The Fitbit Versa 34mm will be discounted to $150, saving you $50 off its normal price. Best Buy will also be selling the Fitbit — Alta HR activity tracker and heart rate smartwatch in its large size for $80, a price discount of $50. The Fitbit Charge 3 activity tracker and heart rate will be on sale for $120, which is $30 less than its normal price.

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

