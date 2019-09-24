With the recent release of the new Apple Watch, prices of previous models have dropped across all the top online stores. The Apple Watch Series 3 has even slid back to its best price ever on most sites after an incredible $80 markdown. Best Buy one-upped the competition by offering a free item with every purchase of this previous-gen Apple Watch. This sweet smartwatch deal is only available during the retail giant’s 24-hour flash sale. so act fast if you want to snag a brand-new Apple Watch for less.

Previously $279, the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 is down to $199. This price is the same on Amazon, Walmart, and Apple but only Best Buy includes a free three-month subscription to Apple Music. You also get this freebie with this other premium smartwatch deal we posted earlier. Hurry and place your order while this flash sale is live.

If you are looking to buy your first Apple Watch, the Series 3 is a great budget option. It sports the iconic square design that Apple’s smartwatches are known for. While it lacks the edge-to-edge display present in the newer Series 4 and Series 5, using a black watch face gives the impression that the front of the Series 3 is a single screen. This model still looks and feels like a premium smartwatch despite being two years old.

And since the Apple Watch Series 3 is still compatible with the new WatchOS 6, it can run most features present in the latest Apple Watch. This includes the new Noise app and period-tracking app called Cycle. The Apple Watch also gets a dedicated App Store, allowing you to download the best apps straight from your wrist.

Upgrading to the new WatchOS also updates the already excellent health and fitness features in the Apple Watch Series 3. This smartwatch can take care of almost everything you need to track your fitness progress, from daily steps and calorie counting to performance tracking for each swimming or biking workout. All the information it gathers is reflected on the Activity app so you can easily see which aspects of your lifestyle you need to work on to reach your goals.

This price drop on the Apple Watch Series 3 gives you less reason to settle for a used or refurbished model. For only $199, you will receive a brand-new Apple Watch backed with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty. And when you order from Best Buy during its flash sale, you will also get free Apple Music subscription. Take advantage of this incredible Apple Watch deal before it is gone.

