Get the Apple Watch Series 3 and an extra strap, save $69

Share

There has been a lot of hype around Apple products over the last few months. With the release of two new iPhones, the XS and XR, Apple has really stepped up their smartphone game as we head into the holiday season. The iPhone wasn’t the only tech to get an upgrade, however. The Apple Watch series 4 has hit the market, and the tech giant has continued its reign over the smartwatch industry.

The release of new Apple technology is enough to make any iOS lover drool a little, but it also marks the start of many drool-worthy discounts on last year’s tech. If you’re looking to pick up a gift for yourself, or a gift for the Apple geek in your life, this Apple Watch Series 3 deal should do the trick.

It may not be the newest model in the series, but the Apple Watch 3 is certainly nothing to sneeze it. With a fast dual-core processor, heart rate sensor, GPS, and built-in barometric altimeter, it can hold its own against just about any Bluetooth smartwatch on the market today. It even has water resistance up to 50 meters, so it will be able to go where you go — even when you’re sweating or swimming.

Though the specs are what make this Apple Watch impressive, it’s the option for customization that makes it so adaptable. With a whole host of different straps to choose from, like the standard sport band, fitting it in with your lifestyle is far too easy. Extra straps can cost a pretty penny if you’re not careful, however, which is what makes this Apple Watch deal so great. When you buy the Apple Watch 3 from Walmart, you can get an extra strap thrown in with your purchase. What’s more, you can get the whole bundle for $20 less than the retail price of just the watch.

If you are hoping to grab a brand new Apple Watch during the Black Friday season, it’s a great time to do so. With the addition of an extra strap, you’re saving a total of $69 while still paying less than retail price for the watch itself. This offer probably won’t last for long, but if you’re looking for even more Apple Watch deals, we’ve got you covered.

Buy Now

Looking for the best deals? Find iPhone deals, iPad deals, and more during our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.