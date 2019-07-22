Share

Despite the hype, smartwatches never caught on in a big way like smartphones have. Nonetheless, Apple brought its iconic name to the world of wearables with its hugely popular Apple Watch that has defied those market trends to become one of the company’s most popular offerings. Last year saw the release of the latest Apple Watch Series 4, and although deals on these have been fleeting, Amazon has both the 40mm and 44mm models on sale right now. If you missed those Prime Day deals, then check these out.

Not only has the Apple Watch seen massive success despite underwhelming demand for smartwatches, the new Series 4 might even be Apple’s best product yet. The Series 3 was one of our favorite wearables, and the fourth generation improves upon it in just about every way: It has all the polished aesthetics and build quality of predecessor, plus with an even better touchscreen and a superb and user-friendly interface that makes it a joy to use (and with Google’s Android-based Wear OS going the way of the dinosaur, it looks like Apple’s WatchOS software will continue to dominate for the foreseeable future).

The Apple Watch Series 4 is almost good enough to replace your smartphone, but Apple’s wearable also serves as a superb fitness tracker. It packs a full suite of health and fitness functions including a heart rate monitor, automatic workout detection, pre-loaded exercise plans, and regular alerts and reminders which tell you when to move or relax (although you can disable these if you don’t want them, of course). The watch also syncs seamlessly with Apple’s health app to regularly update and upload all your metrics for long-term progress and wellness tracking.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has been on sale almost all year so far, but discounts on the Series 4 have been more scarce (which is natural considering it was only released last year). For Prime Day, we saw the 44mm version drop to $360, and this current deal is nearly as good: Amazon now has the 40mm Apple Watch Series 4 on sale for $349, saving you $50, or you can grab the larger 44mm variant for $379 after a similar discount.

