If your Dad is into being active, healthy, and motivated, you may want to check out Amazon’s deal on the Apple Watch Series 4. Ahead of Father’s Day, the smartwatch is currently on sale for $370, saving you $60 off the original price. It may not be the cheapest smartwatch on the market, but it’s a solid discount on one of the best wearables out there.

Acting as the perfect workout companion and trainer, the Apple Watch Series 4 helps you better understand all of the movement and activity you do throughout the day, whether it’s doing sports activities like running, walking, or yoga. The device is water-resistant so it can be submerged in up to 50 meters of water, making it possible to do multiple laps in the pool.

Apple Watch Series 4

In case of an emergency, the Emergency SOS feature calls for help immediately, especially when you aren’t able to. The Emergency SOS feature dials 911, notifies important emergency contacts, and shares your current location.

The Apple Watch Series 4 comes with three rings that have different functions. The Move ring keeps track of calories burned, while the Exercise ring shows you how long you have been exercising. The Stand ring prompts you to be more active and avoid sitting down for long periods of time.

Compared to the Apple Watch Series 3, the upgraded smartwatch has a much bigger display (40mm and 44mm), and features a second-generation ECG heart sensor that sends out notifications for low heart rate, high heart rate, and irregular rhythm. The smartwatch face displays a range of desired information including such things as stock prices, scores from your favorite sports teams, and boarding details on upcoming flights for vacations.

In terms of the battery length on the Series 4 watch, Apple promised a battery life span of 18-hours a day. When we reviewed the smartwatch, we discovered the Series 4 only manages to get through one full day of activity. Though, the battery isn’t as powerful as we thought, we still found the device to be one of the best smartwatches of this year.

Given that it’s a smartwatch from Apple, you can expect it to have the ability to stream music from Apple Music and listen to Apple Podcasts. You can also take important phone calls, send text messages, and listen to voicemail while on the go, among a myriad of other functions.

