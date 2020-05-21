Best Buy offers rare discount on latest Apple Watch (Series 5) for Memorial Day

Best Buy has slashed the prices on its Apple Watch Series 5 range of smartwatches, bringing the prices down by $15 across the board. It’s all part of Best Buy’s early Memorial Day sales so you might want to get in fast before the offer ends.

The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm model is down to $384 – reduced from $399. It’s the same price for all color schemes with space gray and gold having the most stock available right now. Keen to go larger and grab the 44mm model? That’s $15 off, too, so it’s $414 instead of $429 right now.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $384, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $414, was $429:

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, Cellular + GPS)– $484, was $499:

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, Cellular + GPS) — $514, was $529:

Easily one of the best smartwatches out there, the Apple Watch Series 5 has a wealth of features that are sure to be useful in your day-to-day life. It’s the first Apple Watch to have an always-on display like a regular watch so you don’t have to worry about lifting your wrist up all the time to check the time and notifications.

It’s fantastic for when you’re working out with an ECG app that keeps an eye on your heart rate at all times. You can also track all your workouts and activities, plus it’s swim-proof. A stylish watch at all times whether you go for the Apple Watch Series 5 40mm or 44mm, it’s also great for when you’re out and about and want to keep up to date with notifications and messages without worrying about pulling your phone out of your pocket. Even apps like Spotify sync up with it so you can remain in control of your smart home setup from your wrist, reducing your need to dig out your smartphone.

Want to be even less dependent on your phone? The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS and Cellular) is also $15 off right now, giving you the ability to do lots of great things without needing to have your phone with you at all times.

For Apple lovers, you can’t go wrong with an Apple Watch Series 5 and that’s even more the case when you’re buying a great deal like this one from Best Buy. Besides getting $15 off the usual price, you also get Apple Music free for 4 months if you’re a new subscriber so it’s an all-round great deal.

