Apple Watch Series 5, iPad 10.2 down to cheapest-ever prices for Memorial Day

Looking for a great deal on a new Apple Watch or iPad? Best Buy has just reduced the prices on its Apple Watch Series 5 and iPad 10.2 to their lowest levels ever. For all your Apple product needs, it’s one of the best Memorial Day sales out there. If you’re looking to upgrade your current iPad or ageing Apple Watch, or you just want to buy yourself a new and exciting Apple product, these are some of the best deals around. The iPad 10.2 has been reduced by $80 while the Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off – that’s a huge price cut on an already great piece of tech. Get in quick though — stock is selling fast!

Apple iPad 10.2 — $250, was $330

The latest iPad model is the best variant yet. It has a 10.2-inch Retina display that makes everything look great, from your Netflix binge-watching sessions to games you might play via Apple Arcade. It has an A10 Fusion processor so it can keep up with anything you throw at it, being an ideal replacement to your laptop for productivity tasks. It’s no slouch as a tablet when it comes to photography either with an 8MP back camera and 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera that’s ideal for catching up with friends. Security-wise, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor means no one will be able to gain access to your files. A 10-hour battery life means you can use it all day with no issue as well. There’s also support for the Apple Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, which is great for turning this device into a hybrid laptop type setup. With $80 off the usual price, the latest iPad 10.2 is only $250, making it a great bargain considering how much it can do.

iPad 10.2 (32GB) — $250, was $330:

iPad 10.2 (128GB) — $330, was $430:

Apple Watch Series 5 — $299, was $399

Are you an avid workout fan or do you simply want to wear a stylish and practical smartwatch? The Apple Watch Series 5 is for you. Even better, it’s reduced by $100 right now at Best Buy – that’s a whopping 25% off the usual price! The Apple Watch Series 5 is one of the best smartwatches out there. It looks great while also offering tons of useful features. It’s available in either 40mm or 44mm variants with an always-on display that looks sharp and smart at all times. The watch has plenty of other great features, too, like the ability to track all your activities, whether you’re walking, running, or even swimming, thanks to its waterproof classification. It also has extensive support for notifications so you can always be kept in the know by glancing at your watch without needing to grab your iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $329, was $429:

