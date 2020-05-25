  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple Watch Series 5, iPad 10.2 down to cheapest-ever prices for Memorial Day

By

Looking for a great deal on a new Apple Watch or iPad? Best Buy has just reduced the prices on its Apple Watch Series 5 and iPad 10.2 to their lowest levels ever. For all your Apple product needs, it’s one of the best Memorial Day sales out there. If you’re looking to upgrade your current iPad or ageing Apple Watch, or you just want to buy yourself a new and exciting Apple product, these are some of the best deals around. The iPad 10.2 has been reduced by $80 while the Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off – that’s a huge price cut on an already great piece of tech. Get in quick though — stock is selling fast!

Apple iPad 10.2 — $250, was $330

The latest iPad model is the best variant yet. It has a 10.2-inch Retina display that makes everything look great, from your Netflix binge-watching sessions to games you might play via Apple Arcade. It has an A10 Fusion processor so it can keep up with anything you throw at it, being an ideal replacement to your laptop for productivity tasks. It’s no slouch as a tablet when it comes to photography either with an 8MP back camera and 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera that’s ideal for catching up with friends. Security-wise, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor means no one will be able to gain access to your files. A 10-hour battery life means you can use it all day with no issue as well. There’s also support for the Apple Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, which is great for turning this device into a hybrid laptop type setup. With $80 off the usual price, the latest iPad 10.2 is only $250, making it a great bargain considering how much it can do.

iPad 10.2 (32GB) — $250, was $330:

iPad 10.2 (128GB) — $330, was $430:

Apple Watch Series 5 — $299, was $399

Are you an avid workout fan or do you simply want to wear a stylish and practical smartwatch? The Apple Watch Series 5 is for you. Even better, it’s reduced by $100 right now at Best Buy – that’s a whopping 25% off the usual price! The Apple Watch Series 5 is one of the best smartwatches out there. It looks great while also offering tons of useful features. It’s available in either 40mm or 44mm variants with an always-on display that looks sharp and smart at all times. The watch has plenty of other great features, too, like the ability to track all your activities, whether you’re walking, running, or even swimming, thanks to its waterproof classification. It also has extensive support for notifications so you can always be kept in the know by glancing at your watch without needing to grab your iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $329, was $429:

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Buy Memorial Day Sale 2020: All the best deals, all in one place

Best Buy building and logo on Black Friday

These are the best Apple Memorial Day deals

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

Apple Watch Series 5, iPad 10.2 down to cheapest-ever prices for Memorial Day

apple ipad air pro 10 2 deals amazon memorial day sale with pencil

These are the best cheap Apple deals for May 2020

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

The best Apple iPhone deals for May 2020

best iphone deals 2019

Amazon discounts latest iPad 10.2, iPad Air, iPad Pro for Memorial Day

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 2018 review 5848 1920x1272

SimpliSafe Memorial Day Sale: 20% off home security (and a free SimpliCam!)

The best external hard drive, the Samsung T5 SSD, is $160 off for Memorial Day

The 5 best tech deals in the Kohl’s Memorial Day Sale

These inflatable hot tubs are on sale (and in stock) for Memorial Day

Stay entertained this Memorial Day weekend with a free Disney+ subscription

disney plus free subscription trial psa 5 768x768

Best Buy discounts Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for Memorial Day — save $250

apple macbook air ipad pro microsoft surface 7 deals spring sale best buy 02 2 3 720x720

Best Buy discounts Ring home security cameras for Memorial Day — save $50

Ring - Floodlight Cam

Best Buy discounts Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones for Memorial Day

The 5 best tech deals in the HP Memorial Day Sale