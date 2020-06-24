Apple iPad 10.2, Apple Watch Series 5 discounted (again) — save up to $100

The Apple iPad 10.2 and Apple Watch Series 5 are back on sale at Amazon and Best Buy, with pricing starting at $250 for the former (down from $330) and $299 for the latter (down from $299). Hurry, though: Promotions like this are few and far between, and the retailers can’t have set aside much stock for this one.

iPad 10.2 – from $250

Why get an iPad, particularly the iPad 10.2, when you can get a laptop? For starters, tablets in general are way more portable. Without a physical keyboard (which of course, has been transferred to the screen), it’s easier to lug an iPad around. Plus, thanks to its A10 Fusion processor, it is more powerful than ever, more than capable of handling simple everyday tasks like surfing the internet, emailing, and document writing. Multitasking with several apps open won’t be an issue either, and navigating the new iPadOS is buttery smooth. You even have the ability to use multiple apps in the Slide Over menu, a revamped home screen layout that includes the Today View widgets, desktop-grade Safari, and multi-window apps. You can now also use Split View on the same app, like having two Google Docs open side by side.

If you feel like you can’t do without a physical keyboard, you can always purchase Apple’s Smart Keyboard to really maximize the iPad’s functionality. It’s also worth mentioning that this tablet now boasts a bigger 10.2-inch screen compared to the previous model’s 9.7-inch display. The LCD panel’s pixel density is the same at 264 pixels per inch, and it looks sharp, and is colorful and very bright. And thankfully the headphone jack has not been removed, unlike the iPad Pro. You don’t have to go hunting for a 3.5mm-to-Lightning jack once your Bluetooth headphones lose power. Instead of Face ID, which remains exclusive to the iPad Pro and the latest iPhones, you get Touch ID for security. Probably its biggest draw is that it’s the most affordable iPad in Apple’s current lineup. With a powerful processor, a fantastic operating system, and a large and gorgeous display, the iPad 10.2 is indisputably the best tablet that you can buy on a limited budget.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi) — $250, was $330:

Apple iPad 10.2 (128GB, Wi-Fi) — $330, was $430:

Apple Watch Series 5 – from $299

The Apple Watch has come a long way since the release of the Apple Watch Series 5. What used to be an extravagant accessory at worst has now become an indispensable wrist-worn health tool. Its most essential health feature, the electrocardiogram monitor (first introduced on the Series 4), is designed to detect any irregularity in your heart rate. Having it there will provide peace of mind to anyone with cardiac concerns, as it will send a notification if a problem is detected. Aside from the ECG monitor, the Series 5 also has an internal compass, an even more powerful S5 processor, and a much larger storage capacity. The interface is fun and simple to use. Using the digital crown to zoom in and out of the app screen is great, and the haptic feedback provides an impressively tactile experience. All your basic fitness-tracking needs are covered, plus a few more. It takes care of steps, calories, hourly movement, relaxation, VO2 Max data, hours spent standing, and workout tracking for a range of sports including swimming and biking, and it even handles more unusual activities like yoga and elliptical training.

Visually, there’s nothing that sets the Apple Watch Series 5 apart from its predecessor the Series 4. It still sports the same square design and digital crown control system. Its case is made of 100% recycled aluminum (perfect for the environmentally conscious), although it also comes in titanium, stainless steel, and ceramic if you have the money to splurge, with a case size of either 44mm or 40mm. Curvy and ergonomic, it’s small and light enough to let you feel like you’re not wearing it, and it won’t get caught on your shirt cuff. The biggest difference between the Apple Watch Series 5 and the previous Apple Watch iterations is its always-on display. It will always show the time and you no longer need to raise your wrist in order to wake the screen up. This might sound a tad silly and inconsequential, but having to move your hands unsubtly isn’t appropriate at all times, so we appreciate the slight upgrade. And if you’re thinking that the always-on display will take a serious toll on the battery life, don’t fret. It’s possible to get a full day and a half out of a single charge. Recharging takes about an hour.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $299, was $399:

Looking for more? Head over to our Deals hub for more Apple Watch deals and iPad deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations