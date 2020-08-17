Hurry! Apple Watch Series 5 down to lowest-ever price at Walmart

In the mood for a new and great smartwatch to enhance your life? Right now, the Apple Watch Series 5 is down to its lowest-ever price at Walmart at just $299, making it the ideal time to buy the latest and greatest Apple Watch. It’s one of the best Apple Watch deals out there, saving you $130 on the usual price.

In case you’ve been considering an upgrade to an Apple Watch Series 5 but haven’t been able to decide, there are plenty of great reasons to go for it. It’s one of the best smartwatches in existence; it looks great and is extremely practical, with a good battery life to boot. It has a 40mm always-on display that consistently looks sharp and smart so you don’t have to worry about flicking your wrist up as you did with the older Apple Watches. You can choose from plenty of different watch faces so it will always suit your personal aesthetic, whether you’re relaxing on the weekend or looking professional at work. It also has loads of great features; for example, it’s able to track all your activities, whether you’re walking, running, or even swimming thanks to its waterproof classification. It will even encourage you to stand up regularly as a motivational tool, as well as help you with useful, de-stressing breathing exercises.

Extensive support for notifications means you’ll always be kept in the know by simply glancing at your watch without needing to grab your iPhone. It also has safety features like fall detection, emergency SOS and an ECG app that can monitor any unusual activity when it comes to your heart rate. Hopefully you won’t need any of those features but it’s always good to know that your smartwatch has got your back.

Ordinarily priced at $429, the Apple Watch Series 5 is down to $299 for a limited time only at Walmart. It’s Walmart’s lowest-ever price and a great deal for everyone. It’s the kind of watch that will last you a while to come thanks to its great features and you’ll soon wonder how you lived without it. Be quick though. Offers like these are always pretty limited so you want to get in fast before stock runs out or the sale ends.

