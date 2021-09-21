  1. Deals
Amazon is having a FLASH SALE on the Apple Watch Series 6 today

With a chunky $70 off the usual price, this is the ideal time to snap up an Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon with the smartwatch down to just $329 for a limited time only. One of the best smartwatches out there right now, even with the Apple Watch Series 7 on the scene, you won’t be disappointed by how great this watch looks or by how well it works, too. Grab it now while stocks last.

In our Apple Watch Series 6 review, we loved how it was the most feature-rich smartwatch you could buy at the time and not much has changed since. While the Apple Watch Series 6 isn’t the newest Apple Watch any more, it continues to offer plenty of fantastic features. These include its Always-On Retina display which looks great and offers 2.5 times the brightness outdoors when your wrist is down.

Alongside that, it has some great health and activity tracking features. These include the ability to measure your blood oxygen level via an all-new sensor and app, plus the ability to check your heart rhythm via the ECG app included on the smartwatch. Other features include automatic workout tracking so you can monitor how well you’re doing on your runs, walks, cycles, swims, and even when dancing or partaking in yoga. You can also take calls and receive all your notifications to your wrist so there’s no need to worry about digging your phone out all the time to see what’s going on.

With speedy performance and reliable software, the Apple Watch Series 6 is a super appealing smartwatch and it’ll look great on your wrist, too. Normally priced at $399, it’s down to just $329 for a limited time only at Amazon. Buy it now while stocks last so you can reap all the benefits of a stylish and practical smartwatch for less.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is just one of many Apple deals out there right now with plenty of great Apple Watch deals to check out. Alternatively, if you’re considering a different brand, we also have all the best smartwatch deals, too, so there’s something for every style and price range.

