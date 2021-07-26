Apple Watch Series 6 has never been this cheap before

The best smartwatch that money can buy right now has never been this cheap before. Yes, we’re talking about the Apple Watch Series 6. Right now, the 44mm model is down to just $295 at Amazon thanks to an offer that means an additional $54 is taken off at checkout. That’s a crazy low price for a fantastic smartwatch that was already heavily discounted to $349 so, understandably, stock is flying out the door like lightning. Bear in mind — this actually makes the 44mm model cheaper than the smaller 40mm model! If you’re willing to wait a little while for your shiny new Apple Watch to show up, you truly won’t be disappointed. This smartwatch is going to change your life and we really can’t see it being this cheap again for a long time. Let’s take a look at why it’s so well-loved.

Simply put, everything about the Apple Watch Series 6 oozes class. In our review, we referred to it as the best and most feature-rich smartwatch you can buy. That hasn’t changed since its launch late last year. It has an always-on Retina display that’s 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down and it looks gorgeous compared to all other smartwatches. It’s also up to 20% faster than the previous model of the Apple Watch and believe us when we say that makes a difference when you regularly use it.

Of course, it’s the features you use on a daily basis that will make you love the Apple Watch Series 6 and it’s full of them. Besides being able to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts all from your wrist, it offers some truly exceptional fitness and safety features. These include the ability to measure your blood oxygen levels via a new sensor and app, as well as check your heart rhythm via the ECG app.

Other features include the Apple Watch’s activity ring system, which encourages you to stand more often, walk more, and generally be more active, as well as all the customary features like being able to monitor your steps, calorie intake, and everything else you need to know to live a healthier lifestyle.

Being so practical yet also looking super stylish means the Apple Watch Series 6 fits into every part of your life, whether it’s a busy day at work or simply heading out for a long walk that you’d love to track via the watch’s GPS feature.

Ordinarily priced at $429, the Apple Watch Series 6 is down to just $295 at the checkout for the 44mm model. We truly can’t explain just what an awesome deal this is, especially for the larger display compared to the usually discounted 40mm model. You’d be crazy to miss out.

