Apple Watch Series 6 is so cheap we had to check the price twice

By
Close up of a man showing off the Apple Watch Series 6 on his wrist
Apple

If you’ve been checking out the latest Memorial Day sales looking for a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 6, you’re going to be delighted by what we’ve tracked down. Right now, as part of Amazon’s early Memorial Day deals, you can snap up the latest Apple smartwatch for just $350, saving you $50 on the usual price. That’s a chunky discount on an already super appealing device making it the ideal time to treat yourself to Apple’s greatest smartwatch so far.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is a fantastic device which we described as the most feature-rich smartwatch you can buy in our Apple Watch Series 6 review. That’s because it simply does everything you could want it to do. At its most basic, it’ll track your workouts, the routes you take when out and about, and keep an eye on your heart rate. It’ll also measure your blood oxygen levels via an all-new sensor and app, as well as check your heart rhythm with its ECG app. Besides tracking features, you can also use it to listen to audiobooks or music while on the move without needing your phone with you.

An always-on Retina display means it looks gorgeous too, with it being 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down than other Apple Watches. With a great design, it’ll look just as good during a work meeting as it will during an evening out or dinner date. It also promises to be up to 20% faster than the Apple Watch Series 5, plus it’s swimproof so you can head to the pool with it. Its main rival is arguably the Apple Watch SE but as you’ll see in our comparison of Apple Watch Series 6 vs. Apple Watch SE, it scores highly favorably thanks to offering a few extra features. That’s even more the case while it’s discounted, bringing it nearer to the price of the Apple Watch SE.

Ordinarily priced at $399, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 6 for just $350 for a limited time only at Amazon. Stock is already flying out fast so if you want to get in on this sweet deal, you’ll need to grab it fast. It’s only going to get harder to find if you wait too long.

