Amazon is practically giving away the Apple Watch 6 this weekend

By
Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch in red on a white textured background.

Stand out from the crowd with this ultra-trendy red version of the popular Apple Watch. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 6 in a vibrant cherry red color for just $349, marked down $50 from its regular price of $399. This smartwatch is ideal for daily use, workouts, hiking and more. Use this watch to track your daily steps and health activity, or to take calls on-the-go when your phone isn’t handy. You can also use it to stream music or podcasts from your favorite streaming service by syncing it with your AirPods or other wireless headphones. Hurry to take advantage of the early Amazon Black Friday deals that are starting now!

Buy Now

The Apple Watch Series 6 is a powerful piece of wearable smart technology. This smartwatch is ideal for wearing all day, and is invaluable in situations when your phone is not readily available, such as at the gym, on a hike, at work, or in the car. The Apple Watch lets you read and reply to text messages from your wrist, as well as make and receive calls. The built-in wellness app measures your heartrate and rhythm, oxygen levels, and daily steps and activities. By tracking your health activities, this watch can help give you a clearer, more holistic picture of your personal wellness and routines to understand your health on a deeper level.

This Apple Watch syncs to all of your existing Apple devices, including your iPhone, iPad, AirPods and other devices. Stream music or podcasts from your watch to your headphones, or have updates and texts forwarded to your watch.

Ready to upgrade your smartwatch to the Apple Watch Series 6? There are awesome Apple Watch deals going on at Amazon right now. Prime members get free shipping when they order the Apple Watch Series 6 in red for just $349. You’ll save $50 off the regularly marked price of $399 when you snag this watch on sale now. Looking for something else? There are tons of other great Apple deals going on today. Hurry, at these prices everything will go fast!

Buy Now

More Smartwatch deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great smartwatch deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$179 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too. more
Buy at Walmart
REFURBISHED

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm, Renewed)

$305 $429
The larger 44mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 5 boasts GPS, an aluminum case, and a silicone sport band. With heart-rate monitoring and personalized coaching, it's the ultimate fitness accessory. more
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park. more
Buy at Fossil

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)

$199 $295
For a sleek and stylish smartwatch that comes with all the functionality and none of the bulk, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the perfect option for the stylish intellectual with a passion for fashion. more
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$290 $500
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$403 $429
Even with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6, the Series 5 is a solid purchase. Pick it up for less and enjoy features like heart-rate monitoring and workout tracking. more
Buy at Amazon
