Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Stand out from the crowd with this ultra-trendy red version of the popular Apple Watch. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 6 in a vibrant cherry red color for just $349, marked down $50 from its regular price of $399. This smartwatch is ideal for daily use, workouts, hiking and more. Use this watch to track your daily steps and health activity, or to take calls on-the-go when your phone isn’t handy. You can also use it to stream music or podcasts from your favorite streaming service by syncing it with your AirPods or other wireless headphones. Hurry to take advantage of the early Amazon Black Friday deals that are starting now!

Buy Now

The Apple Watch Series 6 is a powerful piece of wearable smart technology. This smartwatch is ideal for wearing all day, and is invaluable in situations when your phone is not readily available, such as at the gym, on a hike, at work, or in the car. The Apple Watch lets you read and reply to text messages from your wrist, as well as make and receive calls. The built-in wellness app measures your heartrate and rhythm, oxygen levels, and daily steps and activities. By tracking your health activities, this watch can help give you a clearer, more holistic picture of your personal wellness and routines to understand your health on a deeper level.

This Apple Watch syncs to all of your existing Apple devices, including your iPhone, iPad, AirPods and other devices. Stream music or podcasts from your watch to your headphones, or have updates and texts forwarded to your watch.

Ready to upgrade your smartwatch to the Apple Watch Series 6? There are awesome Apple Watch deals going on at Amazon right now. Prime members get free shipping when they order the Apple Watch Series 6 in red for just $349. You’ll save $50 off the regularly marked price of $399 when you snag this watch on sale now. Looking for something else? There are tons of other great Apple deals going on today. Hurry, at these prices everything will go fast!

Buy Now

More Smartwatch deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great smartwatch deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations