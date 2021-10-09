Stand out from the crowd with this ultra-trendy red version of the popular Apple Watch. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 6 in a vibrant cherry red color for just $349, marked down $50 from its regular price of $399. This smartwatch is ideal for daily use, workouts, hiking and more. Use this watch to track your daily steps and health activity, or to take calls on-the-go when your phone isn’t handy. You can also use it to stream music or podcasts from your favorite streaming service by syncing it with your AirPods or other wireless headphones. Hurry to take advantage of the early Amazon Black Friday deals that are starting now!
Buy Now
The Apple Watch Series 6 is a powerful piece of wearable smart technology. This smartwatch is ideal for wearing all day, and is invaluable in situations when your phone is not readily available, such as at the gym, on a hike, at work, or in the car. The Apple Watch lets you read and reply to text messages from your wrist, as well as make and receive calls. The built-in wellness app measures your heartrate and rhythm, oxygen levels, and daily steps and activities. By tracking your health activities, this watch can help give you a clearer, more holistic picture of your personal wellness and routines to understand your health on a deeper level.
This Apple Watch syncs to all of your existing Apple devices, including your iPhone, iPad, AirPods and other devices. Stream music or podcasts from your watch to your headphones, or have updates and texts forwarded to your watch.
Ready to upgrade your smartwatch to the Apple Watch Series 6? There are awesome Apple Watch deals going on at Amazon right now. Prime members get free shipping when they order the Apple Watch Series 6 in red for just $349. You’ll save $50 off the regularly marked price of $399 when you snag this watch on sale now. Looking for something else? There are tons of other great Apple deals going on today. Hurry, at these prices everything will go fast!
Buy Now
More Smartwatch deals
Looking for something a little different? There are even more great smartwatch deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.
Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey$179 $200
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)$199 $295
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)$403 $429
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- The 50 best movies on Netflix right now
- The 87 best movies on HBO Max right now
- The 96 best movies on Hulu right now
- The best shows to binge-watch on Netflix right now
- The 59 best shows on Amazon Prime Video right now