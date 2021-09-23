  1. Deals
Apple Watch Series 6 is a steal at Amazon today — but hurry!

The 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with a gold aluminum case and a pink sand sport band.

If you’re always on the lookout for Apple deals, now’s not the time to relax as retailers are rolling out discounts after Apple’s California Streaming event that unveiled the iPhone 13, 9th-generation iPad, 6th-generation iPad Mini, and Apple Watch Series 7. For shoppers who have been waiting for smartwatch deals, you might want to spring for Apple Watch deals, which include Amazon’s $70 price cut for the GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6, making it more affordable at just $329 compared to its original price of $399.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is on its way, but the Apple Watch Series 6 is still a very capable smartwatch that offers everything most people would need from a wearable device. One of its most striking features is the always-on display, which dims the screen and subtly changes the watch face but keeps the time visible, resulting in a gorgeous screen that some people would mistake for a traditional watch.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is powered by Apple’s S6 processor, which makes the device up to 20% faster than its predecessor, while also offering health monitoring apps such as the ECG app and Blood Oxygen app. The smartwatch is also capable of tracking your daily activities to measure your workouts, while enabling access to your smartphone’s messages and calls, as well as Apple Pay and Siri.

For a premium smartwatch experience, you can’t go wrong if you choose to purchase the Apple Watch Series 6. Amazon is offering the GPS, 40mm version of the smartwatch for only $329, after a $70 discount to its original price of $399. It’s unclear until when the offer will last and how long stocks will be available, especially with the upcoming launch of the Apple Watch Series 7, so you shouldn’t hesitate if you want to purchase the Apple Watch Series 6. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Apple Watch deals

Amazon’s discount for the Apple Watch Series 6 is tempting, even with the impending arrival of the Apple Watch Series 7. However, if you want to look at offers from different retailers and for other Apple Watch models, here are some of the best Apple Watch deals that are currently available, so you won’t have to go anywhere else.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$405 $429
Even with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6, the Series 5 is a solid purchase. Pick it up for less and enjoy features like heart-rate monitoring and workout tracking. more
Buy at Amazon
Renewed

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) (Renewed)

$258 $275
With GPS and cellular you can make calls, send texts, get directions, and much more all from your wrist. Professionally cleaned, inspected, and tested. more
Buy at Amazon

Belkin PowerHouse Charging Dock

$95 $100
The Belkin PowerHouse charging dock combines the power of both an iPhone and Apple Watch charger into one sleek device, allowing you to save on both cable management and cash. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band

$199 $229
The Series 3 is the Apple Watch to buy if you're looking for a budget option and don't need the most bleeding-edge (and most expensive) model -- and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for it. more
Buy at Amazon

6-pack Screen Protector for Apple Watch 38mm

$9 $10
This six-pack of screen protectors works for Series 1, 2, and 3. Each protector has 99.9% high-definition transparency and high sensitivity. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) - 42mm, Black

$199 $229
The Series 3 is the Apple Watch to buy if you're looking for a budget option and don't need the most bleeding-edge (and most expensive) model -- and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for it. more
Buy at Amazon
