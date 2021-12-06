If you’re not already using a smartwatch, then you’re missing out. The best smartwatch deals can improve your life in many different ways, from keeping track of essential health statistics to helping you reduce screen time on your phone. If you’re an iPhone user, we strongly recommend getting an Apple Watch if you manage to find it at a discount. We don’t usually see Apple Watch deals on their newest model so soon after its release, but their latest and greatest is on sale right now. You can pick up the new Apple Watch Series 7 on Amazon for just $380, which is $20 off the regular price of $400. On top of that, Amazon has holiday shipping, so the Apple Watch will definitely arrive in time for Christmas if you’re picking up this smart device as a gift.

If you’re an iPhone user and you’re looking for the absolute perfect smartwatch for your device, look no further than the newest Apple Watch Series 7. In fact, in our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we called it “the best smartwatch you can buy, by far.” It’s an excellent device that delivers nearly everything you could want from a mobile companion, improving and refining previous models of the Apple Watch. The Series 7 is the nicest-looking Apple Watch yet, with a large screen, tiny bezels, and a beautiful form factor. It’s equipped with extremely deep integration with your Apple smartphone, giving you access to notifications, calls, texts, and media controls with its intuitive interface. There’s also an array of onboard apps and functions on the watch itself, so you can easily get a lot done without ever having to whip out a larger device from your pocket.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with some of the most comprehensive health-tracking features we’ve ever seen on a smartphone. On top of taking readings of typical stats like heart rate, it can check your electrocardiogram readings, measure your blood oxygen levels, check irregularities with your heart rate, and start a timer when you wash your hands. On top of that, there are comprehensive and customizable functions for tracking all your physical exercise activities, whether it’s cycling, running, or swimming. You can even set up alerts to get reminded to stay active on a daily basis.

If you’ve been thinking about picking up an Apple Watch for a while now, this might be a sign to finally pick one up. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 7 on Amazon for just $380, which is $20 off its regular price of $400. With Amazon’s holiday shipping, you’ll get it in time for Christmas, so it can help you track your fitness goals for 2022. If you’re interested in this deal, hit that Buy Now button right now because it could end at any time!

