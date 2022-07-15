The Apple Watch 7 is still on sale at Amazon

Amazon’s Apple Watch deals for Prime Day are officially over, but the retailer is still offering a $79 discount for the GPS, 45mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7, which brings its price down to $350 from its sticker price of $429. If you missed the chance to buy the smartwatch from Amazon’s annual shopping event, don’t worry because the opportunity is still here — you just have to hurry because the deal may get taken down at any time.

When people look for smartwatch deals, the Apple Watch Series 7 is almost always at the top of their list. It’s the top choice in Digital Trends’ best smartwatches, with its strong focus on fitness and health options. The wearable device can detect any heart rate irregularities, take electrocardiogram readings, measure blood-oxygen levels, and send out emergency alerts if you don’t get up from a hard fall. Apple’s Activity Rings will show you your daily activity and motivate you to complete your goals, and the smartwatch will also automatically track your workouts and sleep, presenting the data on the Health app.

The latest model of Apple’s smartwatch is a worthy upgrade to its predecessor, because among the differences between the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6 are a larger screen area from the reduction of the size of the bezels, a more-durable crack-resistant display, improved energy efficiency, better IP6X dust resistance, and the inclusion of a fast charger in the box. Meanwhile, between the Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, its foremost competitor in the market, Apple’s wearable device wins with its superiority in the software department, as WatchOS 8 runs smoothly and is well-supported with constant updates.

Shoppers know that Apple deals don’t happen often, so if you want to buy the Apple Watch Series 7 with a discount, you should take up Amazon’s offer while you still can. The smartwatch’s GPS, 45mm version is yours for a more affordable $350, down $79 from its original price of $429. This looks like a leftover deal from Prime Day, so it may disappear at any moment. Act fast and click that Buy Now button as soon as possible to get the Apple Watch Series 7 for cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations