 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Apple Watch 7 is still on sale at Amazon

Aaron Mamiit
By
App menu on the Apple Watch Series 7.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Amazon’s Apple Watch deals for Prime Day are officially over, but the retailer is still offering a $79 discount for the GPS, 45mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7, which brings its price down to $350 from its sticker price of $429. If you missed the chance to buy the smartwatch from Amazon’s annual shopping event, don’t worry because the opportunity is still here — you just have to hurry because the deal may get taken down at any time.

When people look for smartwatch deals, the Apple Watch Series 7 is almost always at the top of their list. It’s the top choice in Digital Trends’ best smartwatches, with its strong focus on fitness and health options. The wearable device can detect any heart rate irregularities, take electrocardiogram readings, measure blood-oxygen levels, and send out emergency alerts if you don’t get up from a hard fall. Apple’s Activity Rings will show you your daily activity and motivate you to complete your goals, and the smartwatch will also automatically track your workouts and sleep, presenting the data on the Health app.

The latest model of Apple’s smartwatch is a worthy upgrade to its predecessor, because among the differences between the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6 are a larger screen area from the reduction of the size of the bezels, a more-durable crack-resistant display, improved energy efficiency, better IP6X dust resistance, and the inclusion of a fast charger in the box. Meanwhile, between the Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, its foremost competitor in the market, Apple’s wearable device wins with its superiority in the software department, as WatchOS 8 runs smoothly and is well-supported with constant updates.

Shoppers know that Apple deals don’t happen often, so if you want to buy the Apple Watch Series 7 with a discount, you should take up Amazon’s offer while you still can. The smartwatch’s GPS, 45mm version is yours for a more affordable $350, down $79 from its original price of $429. This looks like a leftover deal from Prime Day, so it may disappear at any moment. Act fast and click that Buy Now button as soon as possible to get the Apple Watch Series 7 for cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Get a free Echo Show 5 when you buy an Echo Show 15 today

The Amazon Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 5, side by side on a white background.

The Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 is over $2,000 off today

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 tablet mode,

Grab this 55-inch 4K TV deal and save $500 this weekend

Car video game being played on a TCL 6-Series tv.

Best Mac Mini deals for July 2022

Apple Mac Mini 2018

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

Best Newegg deals for July 2022

Newegg Green Monday sale

Skate: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

A skateboarder approaching a ramp.

How to use Apple AirPlay and AirPlay 2

Customers inspect the new Apple HomePod at an Apple Store on February 9, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

Best Roomba Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

MultiVersus: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Shaggy, Arya Stark, Batman, and Buds Bunny on an Acme rocket.

NASA’s Mars Ingenuity has been temporarily grounded

mars helicopter survives first challenge ahead of maiden flight ingenuity on

Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.