There’s still time to save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 7

By
Apple Watch Series 7 on a person's wrist shows off its contour face.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you’ve been waiting for a sign that you should buy the Apple Watch Series 7, does a $70 price cut count? That’s because Amazon’s Apple Watch deals currently include such a discount for the GPS, 41mm version of Apple’s latest wearable device, which brings its price down to $329 from its original price of $399. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so you should hurry if you want to benefit from it.

Whether you’re upgrading from an older model, or this is the first time that you’re planning to buy a smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a highly recommended purchase. It’s Digital Trends’ top choice among the best smartwatches, primarily because of its comprehensive health tracking features. The wearable device can take heart rate and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings, issue warnings for heart rate irregularities, measure blood oxygen levels, monitor your workout activity, and log your sleep data, among many other useful functions. The Apple Watch Series 7 continues to offer the Activity Rings feature, which provides a daily reminder of your physical activity and subtly motivates you to complete your goals. And it can support all these functions with a battery life that can last for more than a day on a single charge.

When comparing the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6, the advantages of the latest model include a 20% increase in available real estate on the always-on Retina display after a 40% border reduction, a more durable screen, improved shatter and dust resistance, and faster charging through a new USB-C charger. Meanwhile, between the Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Apple’s smartwatch has the advantage in terms of the sapphire crystal glass on its screen for scratch and drop resistance, the smoother user experience provided by WatchOS 8 compared with WearOS 3, and better support for operating system updates.

It’s rare to see the Apple Watch Series 7 included in smartwatch deals, so you shouldn’t pass up Amazon’s discount for the wearable device. The GPS, 41mm version is currently on sale for just $329, down $70 from its sticker price of $399. It’s unclear how much time is left on the offer, or if stocks will get depleted soon because of the smartwatch’s popularity. If you’re already looking forward to wearing the Apple Watch Series 7 on your wrist, push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

