Apple Watch Series 7 just got a price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

Andrew Morrisey
By
App menu on the Apple Watch Series 7.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

As we continue to move through the early Black Friday shopping season, discounts on all sorts of cool tech are popping up. Today, Amazon is offering some awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals, among them a $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7, specifically the GPS model with green aluminum case and clover-colored sport band. It’s marked down to $390 currently, and fast, free delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members.

Wearable tech is becoming a commonplace fashion statement, and at the top of a lot of people’s wearable wishlist is the newest iteration of Apple’s smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7. This aluminum model comes in a classy shade of green and blends well into any occasion. It comes from the legendary design minds at Apple, and interchangeable bands are available with plenty of different options to choose from. Whether it’s a night on the town or a jaunt in the wilderness, the Apple Watch Series 7 will look good wherever you go.

In addition to its good looks, the Apple Watch is made with adventure and fitness in mind. The Series 7 features a crack-resistant crystal screen for surviving intense workouts and adventuring. More features the Apple Watch Series 7 brings to the table while you’ve got your blood pumping include heart rate monitoring, tai chi and pilates workout tracking, and blood oxygen level tracking. More practical features of the Apple Watch Series 7 include an always-on Retina display that increases screen area 20% over previous models, music and other media syncing across Apple devices, and access on your wrist to Apple’s software ecosystem that includes Apple Pay, Apple Maps and the App Store.

One of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals out there today, this $10 discount from Amazon won’t last long. This deal brings the Apple Watch Series 7 in green aluminum with clover-colored sport band down to $390, making a great addition to your wearable tech ensemble, and a great addition to some of the best Black Friday deals you’ll find today.

