 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple Watch Series 8 is here, but you can save $100 on the Series 7

Lucas Coll
By
A man checks information displayed on an Apple Watch 7 on his wrist.
Apple

Apple just held its September event, and while the star of the show may have been the new iPhone 14 lineup, the company’s popular smartwatch line has some new models to show off as well. The new flagship of Apple’s smart wearable stable is the Apple Watch Series 8, and in the wake of this announcement, the still-excellent Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $100 off, letting you grab the 41mm GPS model for just $299 right now — one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Here’s why we still love the Apple Watch Series 7 and why you should consider buying it.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch is by far the most popular smartwatch on the market, and Apple has kept the line updated with pretty regular new releases over the years. The Apple Watch Series 7 launched last year, and after its rollout, we stated that it’s the best smartwatch that money can buy — period. That might change with the new Apple Watch models that just dropped (our review team will be spending plenty of time with those in the coming weeks and months), but the Series 7 is still a great buy, especially at this discounted price.

In our hands-on review, we noted that the Apple Watch Series 7 looks great, offers snappy performance, features a slick and easy-to-use WatchOS software interface, and boasts a confidence-inspiring build quality. The Apple Watch has always been a great fitness wearable as well, and the Series 7 is no exception: It delivers a superb set of health- and activity-tracking functions, including the ability to monitor heart rate and blood-oxygen levels. It can even take electrocardiogram (ECG) readings.

We loved the personalization options of the Apple Watch Series 7 as well. Along with a nice selection of case and band colors, the WatchOS software makes it easy to customize the always-on watch face. The slim-bezeled screen also makes very good use of space, is easy to read, and offers quick and responsive touch controls for navigating your apps and swiping through messages. The picture is bright, sharp, and colorful as well, and we found it easy to read in pretty much all light conditions, both indoors and out.

The release of new devices is always a great opportunity to score last-gen tech at a discount, and while the Apple Watch Series 7 might be a year old now, it’s hardly long in the tooth in 2022. It’s still a great buy no matter how you slice it, and at $299 right now after a $100 discount, this is one of the best Apple Watch deals we’ve seen in awhile and is your chance to score a superb smart wearable for one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

This ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal will save you $1,800 (seriously!)

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.

Dell’s best home office laptop is OVER $625 OFF right now

Dell Vostro 3510 at a side angle on a white background.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is still only $700 in Best Buy Labor Day Sale

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ on a desk, with a monitor behind it.

Best Samsung Galaxy deals for September 2022

Samsung Galaxy S21 with Galaxy Buds Pro

Apple iPad Mini gets a rare price cut for Labor Day — but hurry!

The Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad mini magnetically.

Best washer and dryer deals for September 2022

A washer and dryer sit next to each other in a laundry room.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $250 off in the HP Labor Day sale

The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.

Dell XPS 13 with a 512GB SSD is $500 off in the Labor Day laptop sales

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Hurry and save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 7 for Labor Day

App menu on the Apple Watch Series 7.

Get this top-rated Roomba robot vacuum for $200 for Labor Day

iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum

Dell Labor Day sale knocks $680 off this powerful Alienware gaming PC

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Save 30% on the AirPods Pro in Amazon’s (unofficial) Labor Day sale

AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.