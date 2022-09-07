Apple just held its September event, and while the star of the show may have been the new iPhone 14 lineup, the company’s popular smartwatch line has some new models to show off as well. The new flagship of Apple’s smart wearable stable is the Apple Watch Series 8, and in the wake of this announcement, the still-excellent Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $100 off, letting you grab the 41mm GPS model for just $299 right now — one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Here’s why we still love the Apple Watch Series 7 and why you should consider buying it.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch is by far the most popular smartwatch on the market, and Apple has kept the line updated with pretty regular new releases over the years. The Apple Watch Series 7 launched last year, and after its rollout, we stated that it’s the best smartwatch that money can buy — period. That might change with the new Apple Watch models that just dropped (our review team will be spending plenty of time with those in the coming weeks and months), but the Series 7 is still a great buy, especially at this discounted price.

In our hands-on review, we noted that the Apple Watch Series 7 looks great, offers snappy performance, features a slick and easy-to-use WatchOS software interface, and boasts a confidence-inspiring build quality. The Apple Watch has always been a great fitness wearable as well, and the Series 7 is no exception: It delivers a superb set of health- and activity-tracking functions, including the ability to monitor heart rate and blood-oxygen levels. It can even take electrocardiogram (ECG) readings.

We loved the personalization options of the Apple Watch Series 7 as well. Along with a nice selection of case and band colors, the WatchOS software makes it easy to customize the always-on watch face. The slim-bezeled screen also makes very good use of space, is easy to read, and offers quick and responsive touch controls for navigating your apps and swiping through messages. The picture is bright, sharp, and colorful as well, and we found it easy to read in pretty much all light conditions, both indoors and out.

The release of new devices is always a great opportunity to score last-gen tech at a discount, and while the Apple Watch Series 7 might be a year old now, it’s hardly long in the tooth in 2022. It’s still a great buy no matter how you slice it, and at $299 right now after a $100 discount, this is one of the best Apple Watch deals we’ve seen in awhile and is your chance to score a superb smart wearable for one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

Editors' Recommendations