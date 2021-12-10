If you’ve been planning to buy a wearable device but you missed the smartwatch deals from the recently concluded Black Friday sale, you’re in luck because some of Amazon’s Apple Watch deals haven’t gone away. For example, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still available at its lowest-ever price, which was first seen during Black Friday. You can purchase the GPS, 41mm version of the latest Apple smartwatch for $380 on Amazon, for a $19 discount to its original price of $399.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best smartwatches for 2021, partly because it works as a reliable extension of your iPhone that displays notifications and lets you take action without having to take your smartphone out of your pocket. However, it also functions well as a standalone wearable device because of its comprehensive health and activity tracking features, which include taking heart rate and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings, measuring blood oxygen levels, monitoring for heart rate irregularities, and compiling sleep data. All the information is presented in the Apple Health app, while Activity Rings show your goals for your daily activities.

When comparing the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6, notable improvements for the new version of the wearable device include a 20% increase in screen area through a 40% border reduction on its bezels, a more durable crack-resistant display, better energy efficiency, and an IP6X dust certification rating, among many others. The Apple Watch Series 7 also maximizes WatchOS 8, Apple’s latest operating system for its smartwatches that adds features such as the Mindfulness app that replaces the Breathe app, respiratory rate monitoring during sleep tracking, Tai Chi and Pilates in the Workouts app, the Portrait watch face, a redesigned Photos app, and more.

For a feature-packed smartwatch that will let you enjoy all the benefits of owning a wearable device, it’s tough to recommend anything other than the Apple Watch Series 7. Amazon is selling the GPS, 41mm version for $380, after a $19 discount to its original price of $399. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you want to buy Apple’s latest smartwatch for its lowest-ever price so far, you shouldn’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

