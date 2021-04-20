Huge news on the desktop front: At Apple’s Spring Loaded event today, CEO Tim Cook announced a brand-new iMac, and the changes are as bright as they are significant. The 24-inch iMac has been radically redesigned and will be available in an array of brilliant hues. With the announcement comes a dramatic drop in the price of the older iMac, which you can take advantage of in these iMac deals. Right now, at Amazon, you can save $130 on a new 21.5-inch Apple iMac with Retina 4K display. It’s down to $1,369 from its regular price of $1,499, a huge drop of nearly 10%. Such discounts are wildly rare, so don’t let this one pass you by.

The world of work has changed, and now more than ever you need a trusty desktop to handle not only your workload but also the seemingly endless Facetime calls and more. There may not be a better machine to take on the task than the 21.5-inch iMac from Apple. This iMac has the power, speed, and of course Apple’s legendary design to handle anything your work requires — from simple word processing to complex video editing. And with a desktop like this, you can easily run your home, not to mention your side hustle, on top of anything your work can throw at you.

First off, there’s its power. The engine here is a 3.0GHz six-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, backed up by 8GB of RAM and an AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics card. That means it’s equipped to handle the largest apps and the newest, fastest games as well as any hardcore video or photo editing, especially when you factor in its speedy 256GB SSD storage. This means that images will arrive in brilliant color and unmatched realism on the 4096 x 2304 Retina 4K display. There may be larger screens out there, but we can’t find one more beautiful.

Additionally, this iMac is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, which means lightning-fast file transfers and hookups to other compatible tech. And yet Apple has kept your older devices in mind, equipping it with four USB-A ports. In terms of connectivity, there’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 as well as a Gigabit Ethernet port. And because Apple knows that a ton of your work and social interactions now take place via video call, there’s a FaceTime HD camera for the clearest, most uninterrupted picture you can get. Throw in a Magic Keyboard, a Magic Mouse 2, and a Lightning-to-USB cable, and this iMac pretty much has everything.

Perhaps the ultimate work-from-home computer, which is also nearly unmatched for personal use, the 21.5-inch iMac is one of the best desktops you can buy. And with the announcement of the new 2021 iMac, we’re seeing deep discounts, like this deal for $130 off at Amazon. It’s down to $1,369 from its regular price of $1,499 — that’s a significant discount. Get this amazing iMac before it’s gone.

