Score an Archeer bamboo Bluetooth speaker for just $70 on Amazon

Many of us fondly remember the old wood-paneled stereos and speaker systems from decades past, long before the days of modern technologies like Bluetooth and wireless streaming. Wood may be making a comeback, however, with bamboo fast becoming a popular option for giving new devices like wireless speakers that cool throwback look.

One highly rated and top-selling model is the Archeer bamboo Bluetooth speaker, now on sale on Amazon. This compact unit measures just under 10 inches across and about three inches tall, but delivers plenty of power thanks to dual 5-watt drivers and a 15-watt subwoofer for deep, punchy bass response.

The speaker utilizes the latest Bluetooth 4.0 technology for wireless connectivity with your devices, letting you stream audio from any compatible laptop, tablet, or smartphone. You can also use the Archeer bamboo speaker with devices that aren’t Bluetooth-enabled. Simply hook up the speaker to your audio source with the included 3.5mm audio cable and you’re ready to rock.

The speaker’s internal battery lasts for around 11 hours with the volume level at 50 percent, and the unit recharges via USB. The front and rear of the speaker features a thick, genuine bamboo fascia (as opposed to thin, glued-on fake wood paneling), while the sides of the speaker are covered in thick charcoal grey canvas. Audio playback can be controlled remotely via your connected Bluetooth devic,e and manual buttons are located on top of the housing as well.

The Archeer bamboo Bluetooth speaker is currently on sale on Amazon at a 65 percent discount, which knocks a whopping $130 off of the retail price. You can score this awesome little wooden speaker for just $70 for a limited time. If you’re in the market for a portable speaker for parties, picnics, or just for use around the home, now is a perfect time to score a top-rated model just in time for summer.

Buy it on Amazon