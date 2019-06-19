Digital Trends
Arlo 4-Camera Wireless Home Security System gets a hefty price cut on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By
arlo 4 camera kit amazon deal wireless home security system

Looking for a simple yet powerful security solution for your home? You’re in luck, as Amazon is offering the Arlo 4-Camera Wireless Home Security System on sale. Normally $450, it is now available for only $279.

Arlo is a top choice in the home security camera industry. With simple installation, best-in-class hardware, and innovative features, it’s easy to see why the brand is gaining ground.

This Arlo camera system is 100% wire-free and can be installed virtually anywhere in your home. It’s also completely weatherproof, which makes it perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Setting it up is fast and easy and does not require a computer.

In terms of the camera, you will find its 720p video recording reliable. It’s not a match for newer models’ 1080p and 4K quality, but it still offers a sharp and clear picture for monitoring. Its night vision mode allows you to see what’s happening even in the dark, and a motion-detection function automatically sends push notifications and emails to you if anything moves.

Arlo also added powerful intelligence to the cameras. Alerts can be customized to detect people and contact emergency responders directly from your smartphone’s lock screen (optional service). It can capture clips and send alerts whether you’re away or at home for around-the-clock peace of mind.

Another key feature of this security camera kit is its compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Echo Show, Fire TV, and Google Assistant. This lets you view your live video with just a simple voice command. Free apps make it easy to keep tabs on what’s happening on your property with just a tap of your finger.

Arlo claims that each camera will last four to six months before needing a recharge. There’s also a battery-level indicator so you’ll know when they’re running low on juice.

Overall, the Arlo 4-Camera Security System is an excellent wireless surveillance solution. With its no-nonsense operation, amazing battery life, and quick installation, it definitely hits all the right marks in home security. Get yours now on Amazon for a discounted price of $279.

