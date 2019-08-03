Deals

Amazon offers 25% discount on the Arlo Audio Doorbell for your home

Looking to upgrade to a smarter home? Homes are meant to be a safe space and one way to keep it that way without having to spend hundreds of dollars is to install a video doorbell. The Arlo Audio Doorbell. Normally ringing in at $80, this sleek piece of home security tech can be on your door for just $60 with Amazon’s 25% price cut.

Arlo’s Audio Doorbell as the name suggests lacks a camera but you can opt to pair this with a compatible Arlo wire-free camera (not Arlo Baby, Arlo Go, Arlo Q). That shouldn’t be a dealbreaker because even without the live video feed, you’ll be able to answer and know who’s at your door as it alerts you through your smartphone or tablet. This audio doorbell also doesn’t take any chances — you will receive a notification when other people accept the call.

For those times when you’re out and unable to answer the door, you may take advantage of the audio doorbell’s remote communication. This feature allows you to talk with guests, deliverymen, and whoever dares to ring your bell. Visitors likewise can leave you a message and you can listen to it from your device. Should you be too busy to talk at the moment, you can choose from a list of pre-recorded quick response replies through the Arlo App. Considering its relatively small frame, the integrated speaker and microphone perform well. We found that conversations were clear enough on both ends, though captured audio may sound a little compressed.

To maximize convenience, Arlo’s audio doorbell is quick to set up without the need to call for your local handyman. Installation should be incredibly easy especially when you choose to go wireless instead of using a wired configuration.  Once you’ve screwed the doorbell’s rear plate to your door frame, the main body slides smoothly and another security screw locks the device in place. With two AA batteries, this weather-resistant door dinger should be able to power through a year with regular usage.

The Arlo Audio Doorbell may look like any standard bell on the surface, but it sure gets interesting once connected to the accompanying smartphone app. Also, if you’re a fan of voice control, you’ll be glad to know that this device works well with Alexa.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

