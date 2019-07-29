Deals

Keep an eye on your infant with the Arlo Baby monitor, now 35% off on Amazon

Timothy Taylor
By
arlo baby monitor amazon deal

Most of the time, a baby’s high-pitched cry is more than enough to alert you that it has woken up, is hungry, agitated, or needs a diaper change. But what if you’re sitting on the front porch, or you’re doing the laundry and the washer is making too much noise? For an added sense of security, you can get yourself a baby monitor. Nowadays, baby monitors are not just two-way audio devices that allows you to talk to your baby while you’re on your way to the nursery room. They are also equipped with cameras so you can monitor your little angel even when you’re not at home. Some can even play music to ensure that your precious bundle of joy would grow up to be a genius (hopefully).

A baby monitor that doubles as a security camera is the Arlo Baby monitor. This bunny-eared baby cam boasts several cool features and is available on Amazon for 35% off. Get one for $129 instead of its normal retail price of $200.

The Arlo Baby monitor has tiny rubber feet so you can place it securely on top of flat surfaces, like a table beside the crib. It is equipped with a 1,080p HD camera that provides you with sharp picture quality in vibrant colors. It also has a nightlight function, night vision, sound and motion detection, two-way audio, video recording, environmental sensors, music playback, and cloud storage.

The LED nightlight is found on its “head” and the color can be adjusted to your liking through the app. Night vision works best if the crib is not more than 15 feet away from the camera. The app, besides giving you a live feed and video recordings of your baby, can also receive motion and audio alerts. This baby cam smartly knows the difference between your baby’s babbling and cooing from crying.

Honestly, motion alerts can get annoying. Of course, your baby will move. Luckily, you can set the number of motion alerts that the app will send to a minimum. The recordings are saved in cloud storage for seven days for free. After that, you can opt to subscribe to a monthly or annual plan or just stick with the live feed.

This baby monitor is compatible with Alexa, so besides your smartphone, you can view the video feed on other smart home devices connected to the network. It has a built-in music player with nine playable lullabies (you can download more on the app). The two-way audio allows you to remotely talk to your baby on your smartphone. Finally, the sensors that monitor temperature, air quality, and humidity will notify you on the app if it notices any dangerous fluctuations.

Netgear really made sure to equip the Arlo Baby monitor with tons of features to set it apart from normal baby monitors, while presenting it in a lovely kid-friendly package. But if you’re not completely sold on it, you can check out this page for the best baby monitors for 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

