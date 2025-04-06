 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Arlo security camera is 50% off today — down to $50

By
Amazing Deal The Arlo Essential 2nd Gen security camera, installed outdoors.
Arlo

Protect your entire home with the Arlo Essential 2nd Gen security camera — you’ll be able to afford multiples of this smart home device while Arlo’s 50% discount is active. From the 2K model’s original price of $100, you’ll only have to pay $50, so covering every corner of your house will be easier on the wallet. You’ll have to complete your purchases as soon as possible though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to pocket the savings of $50 each for every unit of this security camera.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential 2nd Gen security camera

Your family will be a lot safer by installing a home security camera like the Arlo Essential 2nd Gen. You can set it up at any spot that you want because it’s wireless, and with a battery life of up to four months, you’ll only have to recharge it a few times per year. It’s also weather-resistant, which means you can place it outdoors. You’ll see everything clearly through the Arlo app with the camera’s 2K resolution, integrated spotlight and color night vision. The app will also let you speak with visitors through a two-way audio system, but if you want to unlock the full potential of the Arlo Essential 2nd Gen security camera, you should think about signing up for an Arlo Secure subscription.

In our comparison of the Arlo Essential 2nd Gen versus Arlo Essential XL 2nd Gen, we recommend the Arlo Essential 2nd Gen if you want to stick to a tight budget since most of the features are shared across these devices. We have the same sentiment in our comparison of the Arlo Essential 2nd Gen versus Arlo Pro 4 — the Arlo Pro 4 is without a doubt the better choice, but if you don’t need the extra battery life, you won’t be missing out on much while saving a lot by going for the Arlo Essential 2nd Gen.

Related

Arlo is an excellent source of security camera deals, like this eye-catching offer for the 2K model of the Arlo Essential 2nd Gen. A $50 discount slashes its price from $100 to just $50, which is great if you’re thinking about buying more than one. However, since there’s no telling how long the Arlo Essential 2nd Gen security camera will remain on sale at 50% off, we highly recommend proceeding with your transactions immediately. Any hesitation may cause you to miss out on the huge savings, so act now!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Neon Genesis Evangelion fans: Get these Govee smart lights at $60 off
The Govee Gaming Wall Light Evangelion Edition on a white background.

Is your gaming corner looking a bit boring? Installing smart lights is an easy way to spice things up, and if you're a fan of the Neon Genesis Evangelion series, you're going to want to buy the Govee Gaming Wall Light Evangelion Edition. The bundle, which is originally sold for $200, is down to just $140, for savings of $60 from Govee. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this discounted price though, so if you're interested, we highly recommend moving forward with your transaction for these smart lights as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Govee Gaming Wall Light Evangelion Edition
Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most beloved anime series of all time, and if you're a fan, you're going to want to design your gaming space with the Govee Gaming Wall Light Evangelion Edition. The bundle comes with six light sections, a square connector, a triangle connector, and nine connecting pieces for complete control over how you want to install the smart lights on your wall. The purple and green panels mirror EVA-01's armor, while the angular protective covers symbolize the A.T. Fields of the Evangelions and Angels in the show.

Read more
The Platin wireless stereo system with Dolby Atmos is 15% off from Amazon
Platin Audio Monaco 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos WiSA system.

If Bluetooth speaker deals and soundbar deals aren't enough for you to get your premium audio fix, it might be time to invest in something more powerful. You may want to go for the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system, which is on sale from Amazon with a 15% discount that brings its price down to $849 from $999 originally. It's still pretty expensive, but you won't regret making this purchase, especially if you hurry so you can make sure to pocket the savings of $150.

Why you should buy the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system
The Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system and the best soundbars will let you enjoy the benefits of Dolby Atmos surround sound, but the most important difference with the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system is right there in it's name -- it's wireless through the use of WiSA technology. The bundle comes with four satellite speakers featuring two up-firing speakers, a center speaker, and a wireless subwoofer -- all of which you have total freedom to place anywhere in your living room as the included WiSA SoundSend module that acts as a hybrid of an A/V receiver and a wireless transmitter. Unlike soundbars that connect speakers and subwoofers with cables, all you need for the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system are power outlets near the components themselves.

Read more
Customize your home with the Nanoleaf Shapes hexagon kit — $30 off right now
Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon on a wall.

Installing smart lights is among the easiest ways to literally add more color to your home. However, if you prefer something beyond simple smart light bulbs, you may want to go for the Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Hexagons Smarter Kit. The bundle, which includes nine panels, is on sale from Best Buy for only $190, which is $30 lower than its original price of $220. We're not sure how long stocks will last, so if you're interested, we highly recommend moving forward with your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Hexagons Smarter Kit
The Nanoleaf Shapes smart lights received a rating of 4 stars out of 5 stars in our review, which means you're probably going to love the Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Hexagons Smarter Kit. You'll get nine hexagon light panels with a 360-degree black finish with this bundle, so you'll be able to create your own patterns and designs. If you need more, thankfully, Nanoleaf's permanent price cuts means you'll be able to buy additional Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Hexagons Smarter Kits -- or even other Nanoleaf Shapes to combine with these hexagons.

Read more