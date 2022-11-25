While this year’s Black Friday savings seem to have been going on for longer than ever before, the big day has finally arrived. And with that we’ve got fantastic Best Buy Black Friday deals to deliver to you. Right now we want to highlight a product from Arlo — a brand consistently seen among our favorite home security cams — that’s just $300 today. That’s right, the four-pack of Arlo Essential Spotlight cams — plus a yard sign to warn potential criminals you’re protected — is $150 off the standard price of $450 during Best Buy’s Black Friday event.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential Spotlight 4-camera security kit

The Arlo Essential Spotlight is a 1080p security cam that can go anywhere: indoors or out. When you get a pack of four, you won’t have to worry about stuffing them all in your home or about keeping four unsightly cams outsider your house. In other words, this has all of the aesthetics and charm of the best indoor security cams while also being able to weather the elements. As an outdoor security cam, it’s able to handle both the extreme cold as well as sweltering heat, and it has a wide-angle field of view of 130 degrees, or just over a third of a full circle. You’ll be able to catch troublemakers — in full 1080p and in color — in a broad range, probably more so than they expect. Add on the fact that the Arlo Essential Spotlight has night vision, and you’ll be feeling super secure.

The Arlo Essential Spotlight is also rather smart. It utilizes cloud storage, powerful batteries that hold a charge for six months, and Wi-Fi keeps everything wireless. You’ll get access to the Arlo app, which will let you see what is going on via your smartphone at any time, let you use two-way audio with people near one of your cams, and signal a built-in siren to make wrongdoers scram. Plus, it works with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and SmartThings to integrate with your current smart home devices.

So, if you’re ready to get four awesome cameras for just $300, then now is your chance. That’s $150 off the standard $450 price tag. If you’re interested, you can even get professional installation for $180, which is about the average price for security cam installation. However, we believe in your ability to install this simple, wire-free device yourself!

