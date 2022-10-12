Security cameras with smart technology are extremely popular as more and more people look to prevent thefts, injuries, and other crimes or hazards on their property. And while doorbell cameras are an excellent start to securing your home, a security camera system is the way to go if you want to keep your family safe. Lucky for you, Best Buy Prime Day deals are back to rival Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which means big savings on all things electronic. The Arlo Essential Spotlight four-camera bundle is regularly priced at $450 and is on sale for $350, meaning you get a savings of $100.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential Spotlight four-camera bundle

These Arlo security cameras record video in 1080p for a crystal clear picture, as all of the best security cameras should. They are also designed for use indoors or out and are meant to stand up to heat, cold, and precipitation. The integrated spotlights on the cameras allow you to see in color even when the surrounding lighting is bad, including color night vision. With the tap of a button, you can use the two-way audio to listen and speak or the built-in siren to deter unwanted guests.

The field of view is 130 degrees, meaning you can see more with these cameras than with other security cameras. Using the Arlo app, you can watch livestreams or recorded videos from your favorite smart device. You can also sign up for Arlo Secure, which will notify you when your cameras spot people, packages, or animals based on your settings. A free 30-day trial of Arlo Secure is included with your purchase.

You can rest easy knowing your home is protected with six-month battery life on one single charge. The system is simple to install, especially if you follow the instructions on the Arlo app. This special bundle from Best Buy comes with everything you need to set up your new security system in no time. Four Arlo Essential cameras, four wall mount and screw kits, one charging cable, one Arlo Security yard sign, one window decal, and two quick-start guides are included.

Best Buy Prime Day deals are usually some of the best deals we see all year on electronics, and right now is no different. Prime Day deals are back for all of the major retailers so now is the time to get your hands on this Arlo Essential Spotlight four-camera bundle for just $350 which is $100 off the regular price of $450. The bundle includes everything you need to get started — so what are you waiting for?

