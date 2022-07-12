 Skip to main content
Not a Ring Doorbell fan? This Arlo video doorbell is on sale today, too

Paula Beaton
By

Prepare to get excited: It’s Prime Day! This year there are some great Prime Day deals around, including amazing Prime Day smart home deals on everything from security cameras to smart thermostats. If you’re in the market for a video doorbell, we’ve got the deal for you. The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell would normally cost you $200, but with this Arlo video doorbell Prime Day deal, you’re getting it for just $150, — think what other deals you could snap up with those savings!

Not sure this deal is the one for you? Why not check out the best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals?

Why you should buy this Arlo video doorbell

Arlo Essential Wireless Doorbell mounted on brick wall.

The Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell is one of the best video doorbells on the market, and an excellent alternative if you don’t want to go with a Ring video doorbell. Arlo is probably best known for its security cameras like the Arlo Pro 4, so it has solid history in the smart home security space.

One of the best things about this Arlo video doorbell Prime Day deal is that this wire-free doorbell is easy to install, so you can do it yourself with a screwdriver or drill. It has a 6,500mAh rechargeable battery that promises to last up to six months on a single charge, and no hub is needed as the doorbell connects directly to your Wi-Fi with a 180-degree wide field of view that lets you see people at your door head to toe or packages on the ground.

The Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell comes in black or white, and under the hood, it’s packed with features. The camera can detect everything from people to vehicles, animals, package delivery, and motion, with a 1536 x 1536 resolution video feed that lets you see details even in low light or bright sunny conditions, plus a night sensor.

Once motion is detected, the camera starts recording even before anyone tries to ring the doorbell thanks to Arlo Foresight, sending a notification to your phone so you can hear and speak to visitors with clear, two-way audio, or send a pre-recorded quick reply if you’re busy. Should an intruder show up at your door, the doorbell can notify emergency services and play an ear-piercing siren, while if you’re away on vacation and a package arrives, it can dial a pre-set contact.

Certified to withstand temperatures from -4 degrees to 113 degrees Fahrenheit, the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell can also weather wind and rain. When it comes to connectivity, it connects seamlessly to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings, as well as the free comprehensive app. The app itself is packed with all the usual options such as notification configurations and security zones, as well as a handy Silent Mode that bypasses the doorbell’s physical chime and app notifications — great if you have little ones napping.

With this Arlo video doorbell Prime Day deal, you also get a one-year limited warranty — and if your battery dies over time you can pick up a replacement for around $50.

Pick up the Arlo base station or Smarthub (sold separately) to store videos securely and view them anytime, anywhere.

