Deals

Grab the Arlo Pro two-camera system for only $259 on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By
amazon drops prices for arlo pro home security cameras prime day add on camera 3

Outdoor security cameras are a great first line of defense for keeping your home safe from burglars and intruders, but if they have wires, you are limited to where you can put them. There are a plethora of solid wireless options in the market, and one of those is the Arlo Pro. Amazon currently has a deal on the two-camera kit (siren included), dropping its price from $420 to just $259.

Arlo is one of the leaders in the home security industry, all thanks to its easy-to-install cameras, best-in-class hardware, and a robust set of features. The same can be expected with this Arlo Pro camera system, so you can count on it for convenient monitoring and extra protection against wrongdoers.

BUY NOW

The cameras are 100% wire-free which gives you the freedom to install them virtually anywhere inside or outside your home. They are also IP65-certified weatherproof, meaning they can withstand the snow, rain, or heat. Powered by long-lasting batteries with support for fast charging, you don’t have to worry about interruptions in your security.

Equipped with a pack of excellent imaging and recording tricks, this camera system promises clear monitoring for both day and night. There’s a wide-angle 130-degree field of view for maximum area coverage as well as Night Vision that can see even in the dark. Its HD 720p resolution is not a match for the newer models’ 1080p and 4K quality, but it still offers a sharp and detailed picture. You can view live and recorded videos any time through the Arlo app or by connecting the cameras to an Alexa-enabled display.

With two-way audio function, you can listen in and talk back through the cameras’ built-in speaker and microphone using your smartphone. There’s also a built-in siren (with over 100 decibels) on the base station that can be remotely controlled to go off when sound or motion is detected. If you don’t want to use the siren for motion detection, you can also set the cameras to send you emails, phone alerts, or push notifications. Motion sensitivity can be adjusted to fine-tune alerts and to conserve battery life.

Keep tabs on what’s happening in your home by getting your hands on a dependable home surveillance system such as the Arlo Pro. You can get the two-camera bundle (with siren) for only $259 instead of the usual $420 when you order on Amazon.

Looking for more savings? Find amazing deals on video doorbells, smart locks, and other smart home stuff on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
kitchenaid siphon coffee brewer amazon deal kcm0812ob
Deals

Amazon slashes 20% off and adds coupon for this KitchenAid siphon coffee brewer

Some experts say that siphon coffee brewing produces the best-tasting coffee, all thanks to its complete coffee grounds immersion. Amazon has a deal on KitchenAid's Siphon Coffee Brewer which makes it available for only $199.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Origem HS-3 Bluetooth headphones
Deals

Take 40% off Origem HS-3 wireless headphones with this exclusive promo code

There are many good Bluetooth headphones on the market and it can be hard to sort through them all, but this exclusive deal – which lets DT readers take 40% off the Origem HS-3 earphones – might make your decision a little bit easier.
Posted By Lucas Coll
audio technica sonicpro anc headphones amazon deal
Deals

Amazon takes 50% off of these Audio Technica noise-canceling headphones

Drowning out the sound of the outside world isn’t as difficult when you have an excellent pair of noise-canceling headphones such as the Audio Technica SonicPro Headphones (ATH-MSR7NC). Grab yours today at a 50% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Best smartwatch deals for August 2019: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
beats studio3 collections amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones

Beats by Dre has joined the noise-canceling arena, and its latest offering is the Studio3 Wireless. The good news is that you can now score a pair (from any collection) at a 20% discount on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Beats pill
Deals

The Beats Pill+ portable Bluetooth speaker gets a big $70 discount

The best way to enjoy a day on the beach is with your favorite tunes providing the soundtrack. If you’re looking for a great Bluetooth speaker, the Beats Pill+ offers top-notch sound quality and is available on Amazon for $110.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
bose quietcomfort 25 wired headphones amazon deal
Deals

Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-canceling headphones drop to $129 on Amazon

The QuietComfort 25 combines the power of ergonomic design, significant noise reduction, and incredible sound performance to provide you with an amazing listening experience. Score a pair today for only $129 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
marshall kilburn amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes $116 off this Marshall Kilburn portable Bluetooth speaker

Amazon turns up the sound but lowers the price on the Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker with a sweet 39% discount. This $300 speaker can be within palm's reach for only $184. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Product stock photo of WD My Passport SSD
Deals

The new-generation WD My Passport SSD gets a 61% discount on Amazon today

The new-generation WD My Passport SSD may be pricier than its predecessor but it offers more speed and reliability. You can get yours for up to 61% less on Amazon when you order today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
schlage sense smart deadbolt amazon shlage
Deals

Secure your home with the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt, now $59 off from Amazon

You can now unlock your home with your smartphone using the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt. If its $230 list price is too much for your budget, Amazon is ready to hand it over for $59 less.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
marshall stanmore ii amazon i fi
Deals

Fire up the bass with the Marshall Stanmore II, now $75 less on Amazon

This Marshall Stanmore II usually rings in at $350 but Amazon is now offering it at a 21% discount. Fire up the bass and drown out the rest of the world for the mere price of $275. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Samsung T5 SSD review
Deals

Amazon drops $202 off the Best external hard drive — Samsung T5 Portable SSD

Visit your favorite online retailer and you will see discounts on trusted SSDs. And now, our pick for the best overall external hard drive has joined the fray. Get the 2TB Samsung T5 Portable SSD at 42% less on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
levoit air purifiers amazon prime day 2019 deal lv h132 compact true hepa purifier
Deals

Get two Levoit LV-H132 air purifiers for less than $140 on Amazon

With the Levoit LV-H132’s reliable purification power, you and your family can get extra protection from airborne illnesses. You can order the two-pack bundle today on Amazon at the discounted price of $140.
Posted By Erica Katherina
vizio sound stand ss2520 c6 deal 2
Deals

The Vizio 2.0 sound stand gets a huge 49% discount on Amazon

If you are looking to upgrade your entertainment setup without breaking the bank, check out the 25-inch VIZIO 2.0 Sound Stand SS2520-C6. You can get it from Amazon today at 49% below its usual price.
Posted By Drake Hawkins