Grab the Arlo Pro two-camera system for only $259 on Amazon

Share

Outdoor security cameras are a great first line of defense for keeping your home safe from burglars and intruders, but if they have wires, you are limited to where you can put them. There are a plethora of solid wireless options in the market, and one of those is the Arlo Pro. Amazon currently has a deal on the two-camera kit (siren included), dropping its price from $420 to just $259.

Arlo is one of the leaders in the home security industry, all thanks to its easy-to-install cameras, best-in-class hardware, and a robust set of features. The same can be expected with this Arlo Pro camera system, so you can count on it for convenient monitoring and extra protection against wrongdoers.

BUY NOW

The cameras are 100% wire-free which gives you the freedom to install them virtually anywhere inside or outside your home. They are also IP65-certified weatherproof, meaning they can withstand the snow, rain, or heat. Powered by long-lasting batteries with support for fast charging, you don’t have to worry about interruptions in your security.

Equipped with a pack of excellent imaging and recording tricks, this camera system promises clear monitoring for both day and night. There’s a wide-angle 130-degree field of view for maximum area coverage as well as Night Vision that can see even in the dark. Its HD 720p resolution is not a match for the newer models’ 1080p and 4K quality, but it still offers a sharp and detailed picture. You can view live and recorded videos any time through the Arlo app or by connecting the cameras to an Alexa-enabled display.

With two-way audio function, you can listen in and talk back through the cameras’ built-in speaker and microphone using your smartphone. There’s also a built-in siren (with over 100 decibels) on the base station that can be remotely controlled to go off when sound or motion is detected. If you don’t want to use the siren for motion detection, you can also set the cameras to send you emails, phone alerts, or push notifications. Motion sensitivity can be adjusted to fine-tune alerts and to conserve battery life.

Keep tabs on what’s happening in your home by getting your hands on a dependable home surveillance system such as the Arlo Pro. You can get the two-camera bundle (with siren) for only $259 instead of the usual $420 when you order on Amazon.

Looking for more savings? Find amazing deals on video doorbells, smart locks, and other smart home stuff on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.