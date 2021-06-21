Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s time for big sales and Prime Day deals on all sorts of tech, like these Prime Day home security camera deals. Prime Day features deals on the very best brands, like this Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, reduced to only $179, That’s an incredible $70 off this camera’s original price of $250 — a massive discount the likes of which you’ll only see on Prime Day.

There’s good reason that security cameras are some of the most popular smart home devices on the market; they keep your home safe, give you peace of mind, and are incredibly convenient. And at this price, they’re a total no-brainer. The cool thing about the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is that it’s an effective security system that is simultaneously amazingly easy to install. You can set it up in minutes, and achieve ultra-clear 2K HDR video no matter where you are.

There are a number of handy features, too. When monitoring the camera, you can easily zoom into its surroundings and get a better idea of what, or who, is near your home. The field of vision is excellent as well, with a 160-degree vantage that allows you to get a wide perspective on the entire entrance to your home or backyard, or garage, or whatever area you’re monitoring. The camera is built to be weather-resistant, so whether it’s facing winter snow, scorching summer heat, or spring rains, you can always rely on it. It also offers great night vision, too; it doesn’t stop working when the sun goes down.

To make things even easier, the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera also connects to your Amazon, Google, or Apple ecosystem, so that you can operate the cameras, and check in on your home, just by using your voice. Want to communicate with someone who is at your door, or on your property? No problem! There’s 2-way audio to keep you connected in more ways than one. There’s also an offer to try the Arlo Smart app for three months. With the app, you’ll have access to additional features: you can change your motion activity zones, detect packages, and most importantly, store video for up to 30 days. And notifications will come directly to your chosen device.

For additional security, you can turn on the integrated floodlight — either manually or automatically — as motion is detected. The stunning bright light and loud siren are excellent deterrents to intruders.

This Prime Day, don’t sleep on a once-a-year opportunity to upgrade your smart home. Today only, you can get the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera for the discounted price of $179. That’s a huge discount of $70 its regular price of $250, an offer only available on Prime Day.

More Prime Day home security camera deals

After something a bit different? There are loads of other Prime Day home security camera deals happening right now — we’ve rounded up some of the best below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations