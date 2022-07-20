This 3-pack of Arlo Pro 4 Security Cameras is $110 off today

Right now, one of the best security camera deals comes courtesy of Amazon with a 3-pack of the Arlo Pro 4 Security Cameras coming in at $350 instead of $460. A considerable saving of $110, this is a refurbished pack of the popular set of cameras but that’s no bad thing as the device is still guaranteed to be fully functional, in excellent condition, and backed up by a 90-day Amazon renewed guarantee. Here’s why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 4 Security Camera

Regarded as one of the best home security cameras you can buy right now, that’s almost all you need to know about the Arlo Pro 4 Security Camera. If you’re looking to keep your home safer without having to spend a fortune or spend ages arranging setup, you simply can’t go wrong with the Arlo Pro 4.

Each security camera offers a wide 160-degree diagonal viewing angle lens with auto image correction and reduction of the fisheye effect. That means the camera is perfect for protecting medium to larger spaces giving you plenty of coverage. The wireless cameras offer advanced video quality that is capable of recording in clear 2K HDR footage so you can always see what’s going on as well as even zoom in on moving objects, too.

Thanks to offering a spotlight, the Arlo Pro 4 can also ward off any unwelcome guests whether that’s an animal or something more nefarious. Its color night vision also means you can see features like faces or license plates in full color, no matter what time of day or night it is.

At all times, wherever you are, you can receive notifications from the camera to your phone. By doing so, you can take quick action such as sounding its siren, calling a friend, or even dealing the emergency services if you need to. There’s also two-way audio so you can speak to whoever is calling, which is particularly ideal if you have a delivery that you’re not home for.

Wire-free setup means that the Arlo Pro 4 is super flexible to get started with, requiring no hub or any kind of wiring. You can connect directly to Wi-Fi and get straight into keeping your home secure. Support for Amazon Alexa, Google devices, along with Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings keeps things nicely organized no matter how your smart home setup may be.

