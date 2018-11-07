Save $210 on this Arlo Pro indoor and outdoor security system

Share

A wireless security system is a key component of the new wave of smart home tech that is growing fast in the market. Despite the sometimes steep price tags on smart home gadgets, more and more people find using them cost effective in the long run, a prime example being smart thermostats that save on energy bills. Add in how easily smart home appliances can now be installed — there’s never a need to pay extra to hire a technician — and it makes sense that the smart home trend will continue.

If you are looking for a do-it-yourself security system for your home, the products made by Arlo Pro are among our recommended favorites. Walmart is currently selling the first-generation Arlo Pro indoor and outdoor security camera system by Netgear. This bundle includes two white rechargeable wireless cameras with audio and infrared night vision, plus an outdoor mount. The cameras are weather resistant so you can use them outside your home, and they feature an 8x digital zoom and a 130-degree viewing angle.

The quick-start guide will show you how to mount and connect the cameras to access their video through your smartphone or tablet. The app on your phone will direct you to connect the cameras to your home network. This device is well-suited to help you keep an eye on your home while you’re away. The best feature from the app is its ability to notify you when the cameras detect movement or when they detect a person.

Whether you rent or own a home it feels good to stay connected while you’re away with quick access to videos and alerts on your phone. And the Arlo Pro also supports voice commands from Alexa and Google Assistant to help monitor your home. If you say, “Alexa show me the front door camera,” your camera will pull up a live video feed on your Echo Show.

Take advantage of this deal if you’re interested in embarking on a DIY home surveillance project or if you’re new to the smart home trend and need something affordable and reliable for your home.

