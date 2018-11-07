Digital Trends
Deals

Save $210 on this Arlo Pro indoor and outdoor security system

Jenifer Calle
By
Netgear Arlo Pro 2 review
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

A wireless security system is a key component of the new wave of smart home tech that is growing fast in the market. Despite the sometimes steep price tags on smart home gadgets, more and more people find using them cost effective in the long run, a prime example being smart thermostats that save on energy bills. Add in how easily smart home appliances can now be installed — there’s never a need to pay extra to hire a technician — and it makes sense that the smart home trend will continue.

If you are looking for a do-it-yourself security system for your home, the products made by Arlo Pro are among our recommended favorites. Walmart is currently selling the first-generation Arlo Pro indoor and outdoor security camera system by Netgear. This bundle includes two white rechargeable wireless cameras with audio and infrared night vision, plus an outdoor mount. The cameras are weather resistant so you can use them outside your home, and they feature an 8x digital zoom and a 130-degree viewing angle.

The quick-start guide will show you how to mount and connect the cameras to access their video through your smartphone or tablet. The app on your phone will direct you to connect the cameras to your home network. This device is well-suited to help you keep an eye on your home while you’re away. The best feature from the app is its ability to notify you when the cameras detect movement or when they detect a person.

Whether you rent or own a home it feels good to stay connected while you’re away with quick access to videos and alerts on your phone. And the Arlo Pro also supports voice commands from Alexa and Google Assistant to help monitor your home. If you say, “Alexa show me the front door camera,” your camera will pull up a live video feed on your Echo Show.

Take advantage of this deal if you’re interested in embarking on a DIY home surveillance project or if you’re new to the smart home trend and need something affordable and reliable for your home.

Shop Now

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Everything you need to know about Macy's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Up Next

PlayStation 4 trophies: Everything you need to know
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

Mark your calendars for rolling Amazon device deals leading up to Black Friday

You don't have to wait for Black Friday for deals on Amazon devices. Four rollout dates with different deals let you plan ahead for bargains in Fire tablets, Echo smart home devices, Fire TV devices, and Blink Home Security Camera Systems.
Posted By Bruce Brown
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: Everything you need to know to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need

Did you know there are thousands of Amazon Coupons and promo codes that you can take advantage of? We found coupons for everything from tech to everyday products. Find out what savings you've been missing out on.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Get the Apple Watch Series 3, plus an extra strap, and save $69

Looking to pick up a brand new Apple Watch before Black Friday? For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch Series 3 and an extra strap for $20 less than the retail price of the watch itself.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Samsung 4K TV early Black Friday deals
Deals

Save over $2,200 on a beautiful Samsung 4K TV before Black Friday

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but retailers are already rolling out deals ahead of the big day. Walmart's early Black Friday deals let you take more than 50 percent off of new Samsung 4K TV models, saving you up to $2,200.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart home gym deal homegym
Deals

Walmart kicks off Black Friday with a home gym discount

As the holidays inch nearer and nearer, some of the biggest retailers are unveiling their best Black Friday offers. If your objective is to start living a healthier life, Walmart has the best deal right now on a home gym.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse
Computing

Amazon one-day sale cuts up to 50 percent off Logitech mice, other accessories

Amazon might already be running early Black Friday sales, but today only, you can also save on some of the most popular Logitech mice, keyboards, speakers, and many other gadgets that pair up nicely with your PC. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Maytag Over-The-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
Deals

Best Buy offers 40 percent off on select top appliances for Black Friday

Now until the 29th, Best Buy is dropping prices on major home appliances and offering $50 Best Buy gift cards with your purchase. We've selected some top deals to choose from so you can take advantage of the best Black Friday online sales.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Deals

Are flat pillows a pain in your neck? Here are the best pillows for side-sleepers

If you've tried doubling up on pillows or buying larger ones to no avail, then it might just be time for a new pillow – one made for sleeping on your side. We've rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers that give neck and head…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best new games of the month version 1480401360 last guardian upcoming header
Deals

The best cheap-but-awesome PS4 game deals under $20

The PlayStation 4 has hit its stride in recent years and is now more affordable than ever. If you have a PS4 or are thinking of buying one, we’ve collected some must-have games. The best part? Each of these is just $20 or less.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Ninja blender
Deals

Make delicious smoothies with this Ninja blender bundle, now only $70

A countertop blender is great for all sorts of concoctions, but a quality blender can be expensive. Whipping up drinks should be quick and precise, but not break your wallet. You can grab the Ninja Professional blender bundle for only $70.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Deals

Everything you need to know about Macy’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

The most popular shopping holiday is coming soon. During November we will be hunting down Macy's best holiday deals leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Make sure to come back every week to catch the best savings of the shopping…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
walmart oral b electric toothbrushes on sale toothbrush
Deals

Walmart discounts Oral-B electric toothbrushes before Black Friday

There are a lot of really expensive toothbrushes out there, but if you're looking for something affordable, this these Oral-B electric toothbrushes are perfect for you. They oscillate, rotate, and pulsate to help remove more plaque.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
hp spectre envy laptops 4th of july sale 17 2 1000x561
Computing

HP Black Friday sales include $300 savings on Spectre laptops, more

The holiday shopping season is heating up and HP's day after Thanksgiving sales have appeared, revealing up to $300 savings on Spectre Laptops, gaming desktops, accessories, and more.
Posted By Arif Bacchus