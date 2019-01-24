Digital Trends
This Best Buy sale will save you up to $150 on Arlo Pro 2 security cameras

Jenifer Calle
Arlo Pro 2 is the most versatile wireless home security system on the market. The spinoff company from Netgear designs indoor and outdoor cameras embedded with artificial intelligence, capable of detecting animals, vehicles, and packages. As long as the waterproof cameras are within your Wi-Fi network range, you’ll be able to keep tabs on your home. These wire-free security gadgets don’t come cheap but with this Best Buy four-day sale you can save up to $150 on the Arlo Pro 2 straight through January 27. If you’re interested in a simple surveillance setup for your home you may want to invest in these Arlo home security systems.

Arlo Pro 2 4-Pack Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 1080p Security Camera System — $650

All the discounted Arlo home security systems are powered by the Arlo SmartHub and controlled via the Arlo app. The difference between the Arlo Pro and the Arlo Pro 2 is pretty significant, especially given the jump from 720p to 1080p in image quality. This four-pack security camera set is normally priced at $800 from Best Buy or $759 from Amazon but the $150 mark-down brings the price to $600.

Arlo Pro 4-Pack Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 720p Security Camera System — $500

This is the older model of Arlo with 720p HD for watching and recording video but is a good starting kit to your smart home security system. With the Best Buy sale you can save $100 and get it for $500 instead of its normal price of $600. If you want to save an extra $5 you can get it from Amazon for $495.

Arlo Pro 2-Pack Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 720p Security Camera System — $230

This two pack Arlo Pro kit is discounted $120 off from Best Buy bringing it down to just $230. It has all the same features of the kits above including two-way audio, night vision, motion detection, and free cloud storage. If you don’t mind buying certified refurbished you can grab it for just $200 from Amazon.

Arlo Pro Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 720p Security Camera System — $167

The smart hub and one security camera kit is discounted by $83, marking it down to just $167 which is a sweet discount and cheaper than Amazon’s $250 price tag.

