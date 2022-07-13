With so many Prime Day deals floating around, it’s best to keep your ear to the ground to see what’s available, especially if you don’t know what you’re looking for specifically. There are so many smart TV, smart tech, and Prime Day smart home deals, but we always take the time to highlight some of the best offers, much like this one.

Keeping your home and property secure these days is no small feat, but thanks to Prime Day, the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera — a two-camera security system — is available for 20% off right now. Normally $600, you can save $120 total, which means you pay $480 with free shipping. You can jump on that deal immediately, below, or keep reading for more information about the Arlo Ultra 2 security system.

Why you should buy the Arlo Ultra 2?

Arlo has been in the home security and surveillance game for a while now, which begs the question, which of their home security systems are best? Our Arlo Pro vs. Pro 2 vs. Ultra mashup is better equipped to answer that question. It takes a deep dive into each camera type and compares the design, specifications, and features to help you decide which matches your needs best.

As for the Arlo Ultra 2, it comes with two wireless spotlight cameras, as well as the Arlo Smart Hub. The WiFi-enabled cameras feature 4K video, HDR, color night vision, 2-way audio, and a wide 180-degree field-of-view. They connect to the Hub which supports local recording — you’ll need to plug in a microSD card for storage which is not included. WiFi support is dual-band, which means the system can connect through both 2.4GHz and 5GHz local networks.

The entire system syncs to mobile, via an app, to deliver smart alerts, and push notifications, and allow you to playback recordings, or the live feed. It’s a highly-capable security system with real-time viewing support. Although this bundle includes just two cameras, you can always install more to improve coverage around your home or property. The kit comes with two mounts you can use to hang the cameras up, one of which is magnetic, and the other is a standard screw-in mount. Installation hardware may be required to get them up successfully, namely anchors, screws, and some tools. But once they’re up, they’re up, and they will help you monitor and secure your property, even when you’re not home. You can use the mobile app to check in remotely at any time.

The peace of mind this security system offers is certainly worth the cost for many. You just have to decide if the investment is worth it for you and your family. The Prime Day deal helps on that front.

