Grab a cheap AMD B550 gaming motherboard with today’s Newegg deal

Albert Bassili
By
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming motherboard on a white background.

If you’re trying to build a PC from scratch, it can be a little overwhelming, with the motherboard being the most challenging part for most folks since there are many different socket types, even for each of the two big CPU brands. Well, if you’re going for an AMD build using a 3rd-gen CPU in the Ryzen lineup, this B550 Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard from ASRock has a great deal. You can pick it up from Newegg for just $85, down from the usual $115 it tends to go for.

Why you should buy the ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard

The B550 is a great midrange ATX motherboard if you’re building an AMD setup, and it supports the AM4 socket type, so you can’t get the newest AM5 CPUs, but you can grab quite a few of the best AMD CPUs, which is excellent considering the AM5 CPUs are expensive. Just keep in mind that you’ll need a Bios update for the AMD Ryzen 5000 if you grab that one. As for RAM, which is usually dependent on the CPU, it supports a whole host of DDR4 speeds from 2133MHz up to 4733MHz and has a maximum capacity of 128GB, although it’s not likely you’ll ever need that much, and you’re much better served to get 32GB across four sticks.

Much like some of the other best motherboards on the market, the ASRock B550 has all the modern expectations of a gaming motherboard, such as two M.2 slots and one PCI Express 4.0 x16, which you’ll need when you grab one of several GPU deals, one PCI Express 3.0 x16, and two PCI Express 3.0 x1. While you could, in theory, connect two AMD GPUs in crossfire with so many PCI ports, it’s probably not the best idea, especially since multiple-GPU setups currently have bad support. There’s also the Realtek ALC1200 audio chip that supports 7.1 surround sound, six USB 3.2 Gen 1, and antenna ports for a strong Wi-Fi signal.

Overall, the ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 is a solid gaming motherboard that should fit most of your needs if you’re going for an AMD setup while also having a lot of room for expansion in the future. The fact that you can grab it for just $85 from Newegg makes the deal that much better, but if you’d like to avoid the hassle of building a PC and go with a prebuilt one, there are a few great gaming PC deals worth checking out.

