Best Buy’s insane $99 Chromebook deal is back

The importance of owning a laptop is at an all-time high, both for professionals and students. If you need one, but the laptop deals that you see from retailers are still beyond your budget, you might want to check out Chromebook deals. Chromebooks are generally less expensive than their Windows-powered counterparts, and if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to take advantage of offers like Best Buy’s $120 discount for the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, which brings its price down to a very affordable $99 from its original price of $219.

Asus is one of the best laptop brands because of the all-around capabilities of its products, ranging from budget devices to top-of-the-line models. On the less expensive side of the spectrum is the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, which is powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics. If those specifications don’t look like much, that’s because Chromebooks don’t need high-end hardware to offer snappy performance as they rely on web-based apps instead of installed software. The Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook won’t match up to the best Chromebooks, but if you just need a laptop for basic activities such as checking email, doing online research, and typing documents, it’s more than enough.

This Chromebook features an 11.6-inch display with HD resolution and an energy-efficient LED backlight, a built-in media reader to transfer files from different memory card formats, and 16GB eMMC flash memory that’s supported by cloud storage. The laptop also has a built-in HD webcam with microphone, so you’ll be able to use it to participate in online meetings and engage in video calls.

If you need a laptop to serve as a reliable companion for your everyday tasks, the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook could be what you’re looking for. It’s an even more attractive option because the laptop’s on sale for just $99 at Best Buy, after a $120 discount that more than halves its original price of $219. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, but since you don’t see laptops on sale for less than $100 often, there’s a chance that stocks will run out quickly. If you need the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, you don’t have time to waste — click that Buy Now button immediately to get the machine delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

