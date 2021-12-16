This ASUS Chromebook is only $119 at Best Buy right now

If you’re looking for the most cost-effective laptop deals that you can use for everyday tasks like web browsing, writing documents, and doing research for papers, then look no further than Chromebook deals. These ultra-affordable devices can do nearly everything a Windows machine can using a wide array of web apps while coming in at a fraction of the price. Whether you’re a student or a parent in search of the perfect student laptop deals, you’ve found exactly what you’re looking for. Right now, Best Buy is offering this Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $119, which is a massive $100 off the regular price of $219. That’s an absolute steal of a price for this laptop! Keep reading to learn more about why this Chromebook is the perfect budget laptop for school.

While this Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook isn’t exactly one of the best laptops of 2021, it’s a solid value-for-money option that can do everything a student needs out of a laptop. Under the hood, it’s equipped with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC flash memory for storage. If you need additional space, there’s also a built-in media reader so you can add an SD memory card to store the rest of your files. You’ll also get plenty of additional storage on the cloud, thanks to Chrome OS’ deep integration with cloud services like Google Drive and Google Docs. The 11.6-inch display is plenty of space for productivity tasks like creating a paper or reading an assignment for class. There’s even a built-in HD webcam and microphone if you need to hop into a video call with your classmates.

One of the best parts of using a Chromebook nowadays is the wide availability of web apps that fulfill many of the functions of installer-only programs. For example, if you need to edit a document, you can do most things using Google Docs. If you’re more familiar with Microsoft’s offering, you can also use Microsoft Office Online. If you need to edit a photo, you can hop on a website like Canva. This laptop comes with Wireless-AC connectivity, so you get access to lightning-fast internet speeds so you can access all of these sites. This laptop even comes with a free three-month subscription to YouTube premium, so you can start watching your favorite creators without ads.

If this laptop seems like the perfect fit for your needs, then now is the time to buy it! This Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook is on sale for just $119, which is a whole $100 off the standard price of $219. This deal might not last long, so hit that Buy Now button to get it for this price while you still can!

