This Asus Chromebook is $99 at Best Buy for Memorial Day 2022

While retailers are preparing to launch their Memorial Day sales, impatient shoppers who are planning to buy a new laptop can actually already start availing discounts that have rolled out ahead of the holiday. For those on a tight budget, you might want to try looking at Chromebook deals, as they’re generally cheaper than traditional laptops. For example, Best Buy is offering the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $99, in an early Memorial Day sale that slashes $120 off its original price of $219.

If most laptop deals that you see are beyond your budget, you should check out the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, especially if you only need a device for basic functions like doing online research, typing documents, and watching streaming content. It comes with the Intel Celeron N3350 processor, Intel UHD graphics, and 4GB of RAM, plus an 11.6-inch display featuring HD resolution. For storage, the Chromebook is equipped with a 32GB eMMC, and for transferring photos, there’s a built-in media reader than supports SD, SDHC, and SDXC memory cards. The built-in HD webcam and microphone will let you participate in video calls and online meetings.

While most of the best Chromebooks have much better specifications compared to the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, these devices that are powered by Google’s Chrome OS don’t really need high-end components. Chromebooks rely on web-based apps instead of installed software, so there’s no need for a large hard drive as you can save your files using cloud storage. This also translates to low overhead, resulting in quick startups and fast performance, even with less powerful hardware compared with Windows-based laptops.

With this year’s Memorial Day laptop sales, you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars if you need a new machine. It won’t even cost you $100 if you take advantage of Best Buy’s $120 discount for the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, which reduces its price to less than half at a very affordable $99, from $219 originally. There’s a slim chance that it becomes even cheaper when Memorial Day arrives, and you probably won’t find a deal for a decent machine that’s this cheap, so you don’t need to wait for the holiday before making this purchase.

