 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Asus Chromebook is $99 at Best Buy for Memorial Day 2022

By

While retailers are preparing to launch their Memorial Day sales, impatient shoppers who are planning to buy a new laptop can actually already start availing discounts that have rolled out ahead of the holiday. For those on a tight budget, you might want to try looking at Chromebook deals, as they’re generally cheaper than traditional laptops. For example, Best Buy is offering the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $99, in an early Memorial Day sale that slashes $120 off its original price of $219.

If most laptop deals that you see are beyond your budget, you should check out the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, especially if you only need a device for basic functions like doing online research, typing documents, and watching streaming content. It comes with the Intel Celeron N3350 processor, Intel UHD graphics, and 4GB of RAM, plus an 11.6-inch display featuring HD resolution. For storage, the Chromebook is equipped with a 32GB eMMC, and for transferring photos, there’s a built-in media reader than supports SD, SDHC, and SDXC memory cards. The built-in HD webcam and microphone will let you participate in video calls and online meetings.

While most of the best Chromebooks have much better specifications compared to the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, these devices that are powered by Google’s Chrome OS don’t really need high-end components. Chromebooks rely on web-based apps instead of installed software, so there’s no need for a large hard drive as you can save your files using cloud storage. This also translates to low overhead, resulting in quick startups and fast performance, even with less powerful hardware compared with Windows-based laptops.

With this year’s Memorial Day laptop sales, you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars if you need a new machine. It won’t even cost you $100 if you take advantage of Best Buy’s $120 discount for the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, which reduces its price to less than half at a very affordable $99, from $219 originally. There’s a slim chance that it becomes even cheaper when Memorial Day arrives, and you probably won’t find a deal for a decent machine that’s this cheap, so you don’t need to wait for the holiday before making this purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Soldiers infiltrating building in Modern Warfare.

EA ending Hazard Zone support in Battlefield 2042

A squad of four members in Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone mode.

PS Plus Premium lineup includes Final Fantasy, VR games, and more

Screenshot of Sam causing an explosion in Death Stranding with an enemy getting blasted away.

The best console emulators (NES, SNES, Genesis, and more) in 2022

Mario narrowly avoids a Chain Chimp in Super Mario 64.

There’s a major problem with MacBook Pro shipments right now

The 2021 MacBook Pro with the lid open on a white table.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for May 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Computex 2022: All X670 motherboards announced

MSI MEG X670E Godlike motherboard.

Noah Schnapp on Stranger Things and being an entrepreneur

Will Byers walks down a school hallway in season 4 of Stranger Things.

Best Buy’s deal of the day is a 15-inch Chromebook for $179

The Samsung Chromebook 4+ on an outdoor table.

This upgradable gaming PC is $500 in the HP Memorial Day sale

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.

The best PS1 games of all time

best ps1 games sony ps1

Best Buy has a 75-inch TV for $600 in its Memorial Day sale

A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

Best Chromebook deals for May 2022

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1