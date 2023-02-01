Laptop deals rarely get cheaper than the offer going on at Best Buy right now. Today, you can buy an Asus 14-inch laptop for only $150. A considerable saving of $100 off its usual price of $250, this won’t be the fastest laptop around but if you just want a simple-to-use device, you’ll be happy with what’s here. Likely to sell out soon, let’s take a look at why it’s worth your money.

Why you should buy the Asus 14-inch laptop

The Asus 14-inch laptop is a pretty basic laptop but that doesn’t mean it’s poor quality. Asus is one of the best laptop brands out there at the moment and it’s reflected in this budget but well-made system. For the price, you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory plus 64GB of eMMC. The idea is that you store most of your files on the cloud so you won’t have to worry about storage issues here. While many of the laptops in this price range are Chromebooks, this one runs on Windows 11 in S mode so it’s ideal if you can’t adjust to Chrome OS or you simply prefer Windows 11.

A 14-inch HD display looks pretty good while still offering up to 12 hours of battery life. Whenever you’re checking out the best budget laptops, battery life continues to be one of the most important factors to think about. This isn’t a system for extensive multitasking or other high-end tasks but if you simply need to type up some documents, browse online, or watch some streaming content, the Asus 14-inch laptop is a good choice. It’s particularly well suited for your child’s first laptop or for students on a tight budget. Just stick with storing all your files on the cloud and you won’t run into any issues.

Normally priced at $250, the Asus 14-inch laptop is down to $150 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A saving of $100 makes this already well-priced laptop incredibly cheap. We’re counting on it being a popular buy so snap it up now if you’re keen to do more on the move without paying a fortune.

