This is the cheapest (good) laptop that you can buy today

A good laptop doesn’t have to cost a fortune provided you only need some basic requirements such as a reliable screen, good build quality, and enough storage space to cover those times when you’re not able to access cloud storage space. That’s why we’re highlighting this Asus 14-inch laptop available at Best Buy right now for just $200, $20 off the usual price, it offers everything you could need for when you have to work on the move and at a smart price, too. As always, it’s likely that stock will be pretty limited so you’ll want to leap on this deal now if you’re in the market for the cheapest of good laptops.

Asus features as one of the best laptop brands for a good reason. It’s a highly reliable brand that’s been around for long enough that you can be sure of a well-made device, no matter how much or little you pay. In the case of this Asus 14-inch laptop, you get an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of memory, plus 64GB of eMMC storage. As you’d expect, this laptop encourages you to store all your files on the cloud so that you can easily access them from anywhere and you don’t have to worry about running out of space on your laptop.

Primarily aimed at being one of the best laptops for high school students or even one of the best laptops for college, we’re not saying this Asus 14-inch laptop is going to be any good for games or anything vaguely complicated but if you simply need to type up some documents, you’ll be happy.

It’s fine for streaming purposes, too, with its 14-inch HD display doing the job well here. It even has an energy-efficient LED backlight which isn’t bad going at all for the price. Expect a 12-hour battery life as well which should mean you’ll have no problem using the laptop all day long until you get to a power source.

Tapping into all the core requirements needed from a budget-priced laptop, this Asus 14-inch laptop is a sweet deal if you simply need to be productive on the move. Ordinarily priced at $220, it’s down to just $200 right now at Best Buy, making it all the more tempting a proposition. Be quick though. Stock is sure to be limited at this price, especially with folks preparing for the back-to-school rush.

