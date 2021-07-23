  1. Deals
This is the cheapest (good) laptop that you can buy today

Asus 14-inch laptop

A good laptop doesn’t have to cost a fortune provided you only need some basic requirements such as a reliable screen, good build quality, and enough storage space to cover those times when you’re not able to access cloud storage space. That’s why we’re highlighting this Asus 14-inch laptop available at Best Buy right now for just $200, $20 off the usual price, it offers everything you could need for when you have to work on the move and at a smart price, too. As always, it’s likely that stock will be pretty limited so you’ll want to leap on this deal now if you’re in the market for the cheapest of good laptops.

Asus features as one of the best laptop brands for a good reason. It’s a highly reliable brand that’s been around for long enough that you can be sure of a well-made device, no matter how much or little you pay. In the case of this Asus 14-inch laptop, you get an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of memory, plus 64GB of eMMC storage. As you’d expect, this laptop encourages you to store all your files on the cloud so that you can easily access them from anywhere and you don’t have to worry about running out of space on your laptop.

Primarily aimed at being one of the best laptops for high school students or even one of the best laptops for college, we’re not saying this Asus 14-inch laptop is going to be any good for games or anything vaguely complicated but if you simply need to type up some documents, you’ll be happy.

It’s fine for streaming purposes, too, with its 14-inch HD display doing the job well here. It even has an energy-efficient LED backlight which isn’t bad going at all for the price. Expect a 12-hour battery life as well which should mean you’ll have no problem using the laptop all day long until you get to a power source.

Tapping into all the core requirements needed from a budget-priced laptop, this Asus 14-inch laptop is a sweet deal if you simply need to be productive on the move. Ordinarily priced at $220, it’s down to just $200 right now at Best Buy, making it all the more tempting a proposition. Be quick though. Stock is sure to be limited at this price, especially with folks preparing for the back-to-school rush.

If you can stretch a little further, check out all the other laptop deals going on right now. We’ve collected up all the best offers, encompassing a wide variety of different price ranges and specifications. If you can afford to spend a little more, you’ll find a great deal here.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP
Use eCoupon: THINKJULY

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,019 $1,699
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,099 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 OLED 2-in-1

$1,155 $2,000
This 2-in-1 will bring your photos and videos to life thanks to a vibrant OLED screen, plus it also includes pen support for drawing and creativity.
Buy at Walmart
