Perfect for students, this Asus Chromebook is $129 today

Chromebooks flew out over Black Friday but we’re now spotting some great new Chromebook deals as stock returns. Right now, you can buy an Asus 14-inch Chromebook for just $129 from Best Buy. Even better, if you buy now, you’ll get it in time for Christmas. It’s a great budget priced Chromebook and sure to be an ideal gift for your loved one who’s studying right now or as a treat for yourself.

Coming from one of the best laptop brands is always a good start for any Chromebook. While it might lack some of the core features of the absolute best Chromebooks, Asus remains a good name to trust here, especially at this price. It’s sure to be a reliable option with good build quality.

For your money, you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC. Those are all your basic requirements for a reliable Chromebook. Alongside that, there’s also a 14-inch HD display so you have sufficient room to get things done on the cloud. Because, remember, Chromebooks are all about storing files on the cloud and using Google Apps to get things done rather than needing to install software and have larger hard-drive needs. It’s also able to deal with streaming your favorite shows via popular services, so you can use it for some downtime, too.

Other features include Google Assistant support so you can speak to your Chromebook. It also has a webcam for taking video calls. For all your basic needs, whether you’re working on the move, or streaming your favorite shows during your daily commute, this Asus 14-inch Chromebook has you covered. It keeps things simple yet effective which is all you could need at this price.

Normally priced at $249, the Asus 14-inch Chromebook is down to just $129 right now at Best Buy. It’s a one-day-only deal so once it’s gone, it’s gone. If stock runs out before the end of the day, you may miss out on it even earlier. Available for delivery in time for Christmas, you won’t want to miss out on this super low deal. Buy it now to avoid disappointment.

