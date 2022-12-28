This ASUS Chromebook is over 50% off for a limited time

If you happened to receive a Best Buy gift card this holiday season that’s currently burning a hole in your pocket, worry not. There are some excellent post-holiday Best Buy laptop deals happening at the moment, not the least of which is on the ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook, which is over 50% off. Originally priced at $389, you can bring one home for only $189, saving you a cool $200. When you consider the size of the display, this is perhaps one of the most enticing of all of the Chromebook deals going on right now.

Why You Should Buy the ASUS 17.3-Inch Chromebook

When you think of a Chromebook, chances are you’re thinking of a tiny laptop with a compact display, and while some Chromebooks definitely fit that description, ASUS’s 17.3-inch Chromebook stands apart from the rest. ASUS’s Chromebook offers Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution with respectable color and clarity for the price, as well as an energy-efficient LED backlight. The machine comes with 4GB of memory and a 64GB internal hard drive, which is the perfect combination for running multiple applications, quick boot-up times, and easy data management.

The ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook runs Google Chrome OS on its Intel Celeron N4500 processor, and it works seamlessly with thousands of applications and comes with built-in virus protection. Chrome OS makes it easier than ever to save files to your Google Drive, which also syncs wirelessly to your other Chrome devices. Weighing in at 5.34 pounds, the ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook isn’t the lightest laptop ever, but it’s still very portable at only 0.78 inches thick. It also has a built-in media reader for simple photo transfers, with support for SD, SDHC, and SDXC memory card formats, so you can upload your photos to the cloud anywhere you have an internet connection.

At only $189, this deal on the ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook is one of the best laptop deals available at the moment. Now is your chance to save $200, which is over 50% off, on a Chromebook that has all of the screen real estate you could possibly need in a laptop. There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to check it out before it disappears.

