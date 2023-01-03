For those who are looking for an affordable but reliable laptop, you should check out Best Buy’s offer for the Asus E410. It’s yours for a very affordable $150, following a $100 discount on its original price of $250. If it’s enough for how you’re planning to use your new laptop, you’ll want to finalize your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long this cheap price will stick around.

Why you should buy the Asus E410 laptop

The Asus E410 will never be able to challenge the best laptops, but if you’ll only be using the device for basic functions, you won’t need to spend on a machine with top-of-the line components and the latest technology. The Asus E410 is only equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, but they’re more than enough to handle processes such as typing documents, checking emails, and managing spreadsheets. The laptop will also be able to properly play streaming content that you can watch on its 14-inch screen with HD resolution.

With Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed, you can start setting up and installing apps on the Asus E410 as soon as you power it on. While a 64GB eMMC for storage may appear to be limited, it’s actually a lot of space if you’ll only be saving documents on the laptop. If you’re the type who works while on the move to maximize your time, the Asus E410 will be able to keep up with its battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Best Buy’s laptop deals currently includes a $100 discount for the Asus E410, which makes the device even cheaper at just $150 compared to its sticker price of $250. It’s not going to wow anyone with its specifications or features, but for a basic machine that you can rely on for simple work or school tasks, it will be tough to find a better option. You’ll need to hurry if you want to enjoy this bargain for the Asus E410 laptop though, because its price may return to normal at any moment.

