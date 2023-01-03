 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Perfect for work or school, this 14-inch laptop is $150 at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
Front and back views of the Asus E410 14-inch laptop against a white background.

For those who are looking for an affordable but reliable laptop, you should check out Best Buy’s offer for the Asus E410. It’s yours for a very affordable $150, following a $100 discount on its original price of $250. If it’s enough for how you’re planning to use your new laptop, you’ll want to finalize your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long this cheap price will stick around.

Why you should buy the Asus E410 laptop

The Asus E410 will never be able to challenge the best laptops, but if you’ll only be using the device for basic functions, you won’t need to spend on a machine with top-of-the line components and the latest technology. The Asus E410 is only equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, but they’re more than enough to handle processes such as typing documents, checking emails, and managing spreadsheets. The laptop will also be able to properly play streaming content that you can watch on its 14-inch screen with HD resolution.

With Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed, you can start setting up and installing apps on the Asus E410 as soon as you power it on. While a 64GB eMMC for storage may appear to be limited, it’s actually a lot of space if you’ll only be saving documents on the laptop. If you’re the type who works while on the move to maximize your time, the Asus E410 will be able to keep up with its battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Related

Best Buy’s laptop deals currently includes a $100 discount for the Asus E410, which makes the device even cheaper at just $150 compared to its sticker price of $250. It’s not going to wow anyone with its specifications or features, but for a basic machine that you can rely on for simple work or school tasks, it will be tough to find a better option. You’ll need to hurry if you want to enjoy this bargain for the Asus E410 laptop though, because its price may return to normal at any moment.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $550 off right now
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Best Buy’s Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 Black Friday deal is still live
A Meta Quest 2, adjusted to look green, is being used for gaming.
This is the excuse you needed to finally upgrade to a 75-inch 4K TV
Insignia F30 TV on a TV stand in a living room.
Don’t miss your chance to get this popular 70-inch LG TV for $500
The 70-inch LG 4K Smart TV against a white background.
Samsung’s Jet 75, the Dyson cordless vacuum rival, is $250 off
The Samsung Jet 75 Complete cordless vacuum and the Clean Station, on a white background.
Get this 55-inch QLED TV for $800 in Samsung’s end of year sale
The Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV in a living room.
Samsung’s futuristic rotating ‘The Sero’ QLED TV is $500 off
Samsung The Sero QLED 4K TV in landscape mode.
Save over $2,000 with this insane Lenovo laptop deal
lenovo thinkpad x13s review front angled
This Xbox Series S deal is still live after the holidays
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it
Dell’s best laptop for working from home is 47% off today
The Dell Vostro 3420 business laptop against a white background.
Start the New Year with a 75-inch 4K TV from Sony – now $700 off
The Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV against a white background.
Don’t miss this awesome HP gaming laptop deal
The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop against a white backdrop.
This 50-inch 4K TV is a steal at just $250 during Best Buy’s sale today
Insignia 50-inch 4K TV on a console in a living room with light brown monochromatic decorating.