Looking for a decent Chromebook but currently on a tight budget? You’ve come to the right page. The Asus Chromebook 11, HP Chromebook 14, and Lenovo Chromebook S340-14T are all on sale at Best Buy for $250 or less. Best act fast, though: Chromebook deals this cheap don’t tend to last long.

Asus Chromebook 11 – $139, was $189

The Asus Chromebook 11 is a solid budget-friendly laptop. It may not boast the most powerful chipset, but then again Google’s Chrome OS doesn’t need that much processing muscle as it mostly relies on web-based storage and operation. Armed with Intel’s Celeron N3350 processor with 4GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage, this system is more than sufficient for normal day-to-day tasks such as emailing, web browsing, document writing, and some light gaming. Featuring an 11.6-inch (1,366 x 768) display, it may not be as sharp as 1080p panels, but the colors and brightness are decent for the price. Finally, at just 2.2 pounds and with dimensions of 11.3 x 7.8 x 0.7 inches, the Chromebook 11 is pleasingly thin and lightweight and would be perfect for professionals who are always on-the-go. The Asus Chromebook 11 comes at a very affordable $139 price tag. It does look a bit cheap but if you just need a laptop that’s meant for normal computing tasks, this one’s for you.

HP Chromebook 14 – $199, was $249

The HP Chromebook 14 is a good all-rounder that boasts a sharp 14-inch display, comfortable keyboard, and reasonably attractive chassis. Most importantly, it’s quite inexpensive, currently costing $199 instead of the usual $249 at Best Buy. This Chromebook’s 1080p display honestly deserves applause as it can be considered a luxury for the price point. While it’s certainly not the brightest nor the most vibrant display out there, it’s better than those outdated 1,366 x 768 panels, like the one on the Asus Chromebook 11. Watching movies and TV shows on this would be an utter delight. Its AMD A4-9120C accelerated processor and 4GB of RAM has enough power for simple day-to-day work, but we definitely would dissuade you from running any demanding apps on this budget machine. Finally, this Chromebook has the stamina to last an entire workday, as it managed a very good nine hours during our continuous web surfing test. If you need a budget-friendly Chromebook with an incredible screen for multimedia consumption, then the HP Chromebook 14 is for you. Get it for just $199 at Best Buy today.

Lenovo Chromebook S340-14T – $249, was $300

If you want a touchscreen Chromebook but don’t have the money to splurge on a high-end machine like the Google Pixelbook, the Lenovo Chromebook S340-14T is a solid alternative. This super-affordable 14-inch notebook is powered by an entry-level Celeron N4000 processor that provides sufficient processing power for simple tasks such as word processing and browsing the web. And with the ever-improving integration of the Google Play Store on Chrome OS, you’ll be able to use Android apps on this device. Although the S340-14T isn’t outfitted with a mechanical drive, it does feature passive cooling which ensures that it never becomes overly hot and remains silent at all times. The brightness and contrast of the 14-inch IPS touchscreen are far from great, but it’s crisp with a 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution and is very responsive to the touch. Color reproduction is also pretty good and the screen does not suffer from a blue cast. What’s more, its anti-glare finish does a bang-up job of keeping reflections to a minimum. The Lenovo Chromebook S340-14T is currently on sale at Best Buy for a cool $51 off. Get it for just $249 instead of the usual $300.

