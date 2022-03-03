Best Buy cut $300 off this ASUS gaming laptop’s price

If you haven’t heard of them by now, the ASUS ROG laptops are some of the best gaming laptops in the industry; from design to specs, they have almost every other gaming laptop beat except possibly a few premium products from Razer or Dell, which all have their benefits and drawbacks. Of course, the issue with being the best is that ROG gaming laptops are very expensive. However, Best Buy has an excellent deal today, reducing the price of this ASUS ROG from $2,200 down to $1,900, a pretty hefty $300 discount, which is great!

Let’s start with something we don’t often see in high-end gaming laptops, which is the inclusion of an AMD Ryzen 9, one of the most powerful CPUs in AMD’s lineup. Paired with that is the RTX 3080, something else you don’t often see in gaming laptops of this size, especially since the RTX 3080 is one of the best cards on the market right now. With this combination of CPU and GPU, the laptop can tear through . . . well, pretty much anything that’s thrown at it, especially in terms of games. That’s great because the 15.6-inch screen has a resolution of 2560 x 1440, and so it takes a bit more power to run on QHD rather than just plain FHD, especially when you throw in the 165Hz refresh rate.

As for the other specs, this ASUS ROG laptop comes with 1TB of internal SSD storage as well as 16GB of DDR4 RAM. Given the latter, you really shouldn’t struggle with having several tabs open or running a couple of different apps simultaneously. As such, this is a great laptop for gaming and general work or as a desktop replacement, especially if you pair it with something from our gaming monitor deals for your desk.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus is a pretty powerful laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 3080 Processor; there are few laptops that will do better, and therefore absolutely justifies the price, especially given the discount that Best Buy has bringing it down to $1,900 from $2,200. Of course, if that’s a bit too expensive for you, we do have some other gaming laptop deals for you to check out that might fit your needs more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations